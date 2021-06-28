What is expected to become the second heat wave of the season is forecast for this week.
Just in time for the first full week of school vacations and opening of area pools, high humidity coupled with temperatures easily reaching into the 90s has prompted the National Weather Service in Norton to issue a heat advisory through Wednesday night.
The feel-like temps should run into the low 100s, forecasters warn.
In fact, the high temperature Monday hit 95 at 1 p.m. but the heat index — the feel-like temp — came in at 107, the Attleboro Water Department said. The record high for the date is 98 set in 2010.
Air quality is predicted to be unhealthy due to ground-level ozone.
The thermometer is only projected to dip into the 70s at night until mid-week, making for uncomfortable sleeping with the humidity.
Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, meteorologists said.
A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of 90-degree or higher temps.
The first heat wave of the season was earlier this month, with 94 degrees the hottest of that four-day stretch.
This latest bout of heat could eclipse that hot spell to make it the hottest weather of the year.
It’s a good day to “hide in the basement, at a beach or under a sprinkler,” said Margaret Curtis, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Maine, adding with the high humidity, “you feel like you can swim through the air.”
The temperature was expected to hit 95 degrees Monday in Portland, Maine, approaching a record high.
That pales in comparison to Portland, Oregon, where the mercury climbed to 112 degrees Sunday.
To prevent illness and injuries, area police and fire departments recommend the following safety tips from the American Red Cross and National Safety Council:
- Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach over 100 degrees, even on a 70 degree day.
- Drink plenty of fluids such as water, even if you do not feel thirsty, and avoid alcoholic beverages, drinks with caffeine and large amounts of sugar that cause you to lose more body fluid.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is typically around 3 p.m.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities if the temperature is too hot.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
- Limit playtime for kids at peak sun exposure time and familiarize yourself with the signs of heat illnesses.
- If playground equipment is hot to the touch, it is too hot for your child’s bare skin.
Workers performing activities in high temperatures and humid conditions are at risk for heat-related illness, OSHA warns.
Symptoms of heat-related illness include fainting, dizziness, nausea, and muscle spasms.
Workers and others can keep safe by following these practices:
Have plenty of water on hand, take frequent rest breaks, and allow time to build a tolerance for working in the heat.
Develop an emergency action plan if there are signs of heat-related illness.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.)
