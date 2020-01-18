The highs and lows of Prohibition: Historic era left its mark on area, nation

Billy Sunday, an ex-Major League Baseball player turned evangelist and a popular, passionate preacher for Prohibition, threw an extravagant funeral for “John Barleycorn” in Norfolk, Va. on Jan. 16, 1920, the last day before booze became illegal in America.
It was the day before the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol, became effective — 100 years ago Friday.
The New York Times featured a short piece the following day.
The headline read, “Billy Sunday Speeds Barleycorn to Grave.”
Barleycorn was, of course, just the personification of alcohol, some of which is made with barley.
And in Sunday’s view, alcohol was the source of much, if not all, of the evil in the world.
A 20-foot coffin bearing the symbolic corpse was escorted to Norfolk Tabernacle from the train station, where “a special train from Milwaukee,” the nation’s beer brewing capitol, had supposedly arrived.
“The devil” showed up as a dejected mourner.
The cortege, the paper reported, was met at the Tabernacle door by Sunday, who sported a “delighted grin.”
And Sunday proclaimed before 10,000 people that America was finally free of an evil that knew no bounds.
“The reign of tears is over,” he said. “The slums will soon be only a memory. We will turn our prisons into factories and our jails into storehouses and com cribs.”
This was his farewell.
“Goodbye, John. You were God’s worst enemy. You were Hell’s best friend. I hate you with a perfect hatred. I love to hate you.”
Many people held similar views and it showed up in how their representatives voted.
The U.S. Senate approved a resolution in favor of the amendment by a vote of 65-20 on Aug. 1, 1917 and the House approved by a vote of 282-128 on Dec. 17, 1917.
The votes in both houses were overwhelmingly bipartisan.
When the vote in the House concluded, the chamber erupted in wild celebration, according to story in The Attleboro Sun published Dec. 18, 1917.
“When Speaker (Champ) Clark announced the vote, the victors were joined by the galleries in such a demonstration as rarely permitted in the House,” the story read.
The resolution gave the nation seven years to ratify the amendment, which required the approval of 36 state legislatures — 75 percent of the 48.
It only took 13 months.
Nebraska was the 36th state to ratify on Jan. 16, 1919.
Massachusetts was the 11th on April 2, 1918.
Upstart states Rhode Island and Connecticut never did.
But while Sunday declared John Barleycorn and the evil that alcohol spawned dead, it wasn’t.
While the government could outlaw the manufacture, sale and transportation of intoxicating liquors, it could not outlaw the peoples’ thirst for them.
And that thirst led to the ingenious and omnipresent subterranean manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol in all its forms.
It led to bootlegging, smuggling, still-making and speakeasies — those secret places where one could go to get a drink and have a good time like the old days, if one knew the password.
Eleven years later, in 1931, one of the most notorious providers of illegal booze, Al Capone, and members of his gang were indicted in Chicago on 5,000 counts of violating the Volstead Act, the law that was used to enforce the 18th Amendment.
Murder and mayhem were part of his business model and the indictment was a potent symbol of what had gone on during the Prohibition era.
The evil that Sunday and millions of Americans sought to expunge was only made more virulent.
It created a market that came with devastating consequences, but Capone thought of himself merely as an enterprising businessman.
He filled the void, which in this case was a glass.
“I give the public what the public wants,” he said.
Prohibition, that which President Herbert Hoover described as “a great social and economic experiment, noble in motive and far-reaching in purpose,” had failed.
Prohibition here
Billy Sunday and Al Capone were big names of the Prohibition era.
They represented the extremes.
But they had their counterparts in just about every city, village and farm.
Efforts to ban booze had been ongoing for decades.
An article in The National Archives put the timeline at 100 years, noting that the American Temperance Society was founded in 1826.
Then came the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in 1874 and the Anti-Saloon League in 1893.
Many local communities, including North Attleboro, had chapters of WCTU.
Susan Taylor, chair of the North Attleboro Historical Commission, said there were other temperance groups as well.
“North Attleboro actually had at least three organizations devoted to prohibition: Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Young Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the Loyal Temperance League,” she said. “They would meet once a month, usually at a local church or home, to prepare programs to educate the public about the immorality of drinking alcoholic beverages.”
And in 1911 the WCTU provided a public water fountain, which now stands in a park near Town Hall, to encourage the drinking of water instead of alcohol.
The fountain was dedicated with the expectation that “the continuous flowing of the sparkling water, the beverage intended by God for men, would greatly help the temperance cause.”
The fervor for Prohibition locally can be seen in news stories printed when Massachusetts ratified the 18th Amendment on April 2, 1919.
Church bells rang out in Attleboro.
There was great rejoicing and a parade to be led by a marching band was planned.
The city’s state senator, Silas D. Reed, and two representatives, George M. Worrall and William A. Bartlett, all of whom voted in favor of the amendment, were to be guests of honor.
The headline in The Attleboro Sun on April 3, 1919 told the story — “Dry Win To Be Celebrated Tonight.”
“The news last evening that the Massachusetts Senate had ratified the constitutional amendment by over a 2-1 margin…(gave) great cause for rejoicing among the Prohibition forces in Attleboro…at 8 o’clock last night the big bells on the Congregational and Universalist rang for 15 minutes…there is great rejoicing locally…”
The parade was slated to wind, “with a long line of cars,” through Attleboro and into North Attleboro.
A crowd was expected and to participate.
“Residents along the line are asked to decorate and make a celebration as the parade passes…” the paper reported.
Sen. Reed gave a speech in the state Senate and parts were quoted in the Sun. It told the tenor of the times.
“Prohibition is a living, burning issue in every state in the Union,” he said. “And in the event of its acceptance it will be read into the Constitution for all time.”
But all that exuberance had to be bottled up due to bad weather.
The Sun reported the next day that there was no parade, it fizzled out as Prohibition itself would years later.
“Too Wet for Dry Event,” the headline read.
It was so true in ways no one yet realized.
Ten months later, when Nebraska became the 36th state to ratify the amendment, the city again had plans to celebrate.
“City Bells Ring as Sun Gives the News” was the headline on Jan. 16, 1919.
“This evening there will be a big bonfire at the Attleboro Sanitarium in celebration of the event. For several days wood has been gathered in expectation of the event and the fire will be the biggest one ever burned in the city.”
The consequences
Capone was one of the undisputed liquor kings of the Roaring Twenties and beyond.
He made tens of millions of dollars from booze, brothels and speakeasies.
But the nation was awash in small time operators and Attleboro and all towns around were no exceptions.
Most were not nearly as violent as Capone and his minions, but some of the stuff they sold was as deadly.
On March 25, 1922 the Sun reported that two men in Somerville died from bad moonshine and their companion, a man named John M. Black from Hayward Street in Attleboro, was found unconscious but was expected to survive.
Another man was found stone cold unconscious and lying flat on Washington Street. It was reported he attracted quite a crowd.
A story datelined Washington told of bootleggers hiring German scientists to help them “extract the poison elements” from the denatured alcohol they used to make moonshine so their product would be safer.
It didn’t pay to kill off customers, but customers did die.
The Attleboro Sun of those years was full of stories of raids on illegal booze making and selling operations.
The police department’s efforts to enforce liquor laws started showing up in Attleboro’s town reports in 1922.
That year Police Chief Edmond H. Gingrass reported that his department conducted 43 raids “against places where violations of liquor laws were taking place.”
“While leaders of contraband liquor still ply their trade, they have been subjected to constant surveillance which has practically driven the makers of illicit whiskey from out midst,” he said.
But the report was optimistic.
There were customers aplenty and someone always emerged “to give the public what the public wanted.”
In 1923 the new chief, Terrence E. Flanagan, was less optimistic.
“The dispensers of contraband liquor have not all be driven from the city. They ply their trade in such a manner that it’s almost impossible to collect evidence against them,” he said.
Things didn’t seem to get better over the years.
Flanagan’s report for 1933, the year Prohibition ended on Dec. 5, indicated things hadn’t improved all that much.
“Suspected places were closely supervised,” he wrote. “And as soon as enough evidence was found, the places were cleaned out.”
The Raids
Raids were many.
Perhaps one of the most sensational took place on Jan. 6, 1922, the night of the Wrentham Fire Department’s annual ball.
The raid was one of many throughout the nation over the years that exposed the hypocrisy often found among those in government and law enforcement.
Wrentham is still a small town and it was smaller then, which perhaps led some to believe no one would ever know if alcohol was served at the ball.
But they were wrong.
There were plenty of people ready to drop a dime, and someone did.
A raid was led by the state’s chief federal prohibition agent, Harold D. Wilson, along with a “Sheriff Colewell” of Millis and other “dry agents.”
As it turned out, Wilson had been tipped off early and followed a town truck carrying barrels of beer from a black market brewer in North Attleboro to the fire station on the Monday before the ball.
And while town Police Chief George Mayshaw was in charge of enforcing the liquor law, he was the one escorting the truck to the fire station.
The raid was reported on Jan. 7 with the following headlines.
“Beer from North Seized in Wrentham Fire Station” and “Chief Mayshaw and Guests of Firemen Interrupted by Dry Agents Who Spoil Party in Fire Station—Selectman Figures in Case.”
The Sun reported Mayshaw couldn’t be reached for comment.
The reporter was not surprised and put the words “out of town” in quotation marks.
“Mayshaw is ‘out of town’ today and cannot be interviewed on the seizure of four barrels of 15 percent beer on the second floor of the fire station last night while the fireman’s ball was being held,” the reporter wrote, no doubt smirking all the while.
The raid is also notable because it was conducted by Wilson, who didn’t care who was involved in the illegal liquor activity.
A couple of weeks before, he raided a Christmas party at Quincy House, a Boston Hotel, which was attended by Massachusetts Gov. Channing H. Cox.
As a reward for his dedication to duty and enforcing the law wherever he found a violation, Wilson was fired about a month later.
He eventually became known as “Three Gun Wilson” and was in demand as a speaker.
“Politicians talk one way and drink another,” he was quoted as saying.
Another raid of note occurred in Norton near Wheaton College on April 26, 1922.
“The raid disclosed every indication of a well-financed scheme to manufacture whiskey on a large scale under guise of conducting a chemical plant,” the Sun story said.
It was described by federal agents as “the most perfectly equipped den of moonshiners.”
Two Boston men were arrested.
The story doesn’t give the exact location of the raid, but it was near what was then an all-female Wheaton College.
A number of students witnessed the raid.
“A score or more of Wheaton College students looked on in evident approval,” the Sun story said.
The raid transfixed the young women and forced professors to intervene.
“Members of the faculty finally prevailed on the girls to leave the scene and were not inclined to be pleased with the girls taking in the entertainment,” the story said.
Some numbers
Town reports from the Prohibition era show that arrests for drunkenness declined, steeply at first, but then went back up in Attleboro.
That may have been because it took time for the bootleggers and booze makers to ramp up their operations.
But whatever the reason, that was the trend.
For example, in 1920, the first year Prohibition went into effect, Gingrass reported just 54 arrests for drunkenness.
The year before there were 114. In 1913, there were 314, which was the most between 1911 and 1920.
In 1921, there were 104 arrests and after that the number didn’t dip below 112 during Prohibition, according to the 10 years of available records.
The greatest number of arrests, 212, came in 1924 and 1925, a number often recorded in pre-Prohibition days.
In 1935, the year after Prohibition ended, the number shot up to 220.
All told, in the five years before Prohibition there were an average of 166 arrests per year for drunkenness.
The first five years of Prohibition that number slipped to 134. During the 10 years in which records are available during Prohibition, the average number of arrests was 138.
In the five years after Prohibition, the average number of arrests per year jumped to 180.
So Prohibition had an impact in Attleboro.
But alcohol was still available for the thirsty and the very thirsty got arrested.
Last Call
No church bells rang on Dec. 5, 1933.
That was the day Utah ratified the 21st Amendment which repealed the 18th Amendment.
It was the 36th state to do so.
Massachusetts was the eighth on June 26, 1933.
Gov. Joseph Ely set the mood in opening the session of the state’s constitutional convention called to consider ratification of the 21st Amendment, for which the delegates were elected “on a pledge to vote for ratification.”
“You are here to ratify an amendment repealing the 18th Amendment. Your action is the result of years of agitation to rid the Constitution of a provision which should never have been in it,” he said.
Ely said members would clearly be out in time for lunch.
“It should not take you long,” he said.
So happy days and happy hours were back, but the reaction was subdued; sober, one might say.
No funerals for the hated law were reported in the Sun, although a cartoon in the paper showed a grave site for the law with the caption, “Unwept, Unhonored and Unsung!”
One headline doggedly reported, “Utah to be 36th state to ratify 21st Amendment at 9:30 tonight.”
Another whispered, “No applications filed here for liquor licenses.”
One article noted excitedly that Boston hotels and “larger hostelries were ready with set-ups more elaborate than the bars of pre-Prohibition days.”
But a headline the next day was a stark contrast to those which announced Prohibition.
“Repeal Celebrations Lack Fervor,” it said.
Government bureaucracy was given as an excuse.
“The cumbersome procedure of securing a license (to sell alcohol) slowed up the general celebration...” a writer opined.
Another read, “Government Opens Drive On The Evils of Drinking.”
So after 14 years, it was back to square one.
It was as if the nation was emerging from some kind of drunken stupor and getting back to reality.
Of course the Great Depression was in full force, which no doubt dampened celebratory explosions.
A lack of money and jobs can do that.
So Prohibition ended, not with the bang with which it started, but with a whimper.
“Prohibition was laid away with little of the fanfare that was predicted,” one story said.
Cheers.
