ATTLEBORO -- "The Lore of the Labyrinth” is a 23-minute look back at the soon-to-be old Attleboro High School.
By the fall the current high school will be dust and just a memory in the minds of many. Some of those minds were interviewed by students from the school’s Radio and Television Broadcasting Program in the Career and Technical Education Department.
In all, 12 students participated in the filming of the documentary, a “Blue Pride Production,” which is sure to spark memories of anyone who has attended the school since it first opened in 1962 when the world was a different place.
The piece opens with Principal Bill Runey giving a brief history of the high schools in the city.
The first was opened in 1867 at the East Attleboro Academy, which still stands on Sanford Street.
An new high school was built in 1892 on the corner of Bank and Peck streets for 34 students. That one lasted for 22 years.
Then a new high school was constructed on County Street and was opened in 1914 at the start of “The Great War,” or World War I.
The school on Bank and Peck was razed, but the County Street school remains.
In 1962, the current high school, which cost $3.5 million, was opened and in August, the city’s new $259.9 million school will open its doors.
Runey narrates much of the documentary, which is available on YouTube.
The moniker Labyrinth was used because of the sprawling configuration of the high school to which an addition was made in 1973 that made the sprawl worse.
There are many twists and turns in the 60-year-old structure which, no doubt, confused many a freshman and in some cases made it impossible to get the next class on time.
Those participating in the stroll down memory lane were graduates who came back to teach at the school.
They have an especially unique perspective of “the old girl” as School Superintendent David Sawyer called her at the “Lights Out Extravaganza” attended by hundreds of people two weeks ago to say good-bye to the building.
Darbie Sawyer, Class of 1992; Kaytie Keane, Class of 2006; Rachel Skerker, Class of 2005; Meredith Silva, Class of 1998; Mark Houle, Class of 1990; and Mayor Paul Heroux, Class of 1995, were those who shared their memories.
Runey said that the school “developed character that transcends time” and the unique memories of each showed that.
There were memories of the B2 Cafeteria wall, which was a gathering place for students between classes.
Houle said it eventually had to be removed because it became tough to tear students away.
“They wouldn’t go to class,” he said.
There were memories of “the pit.”
Currently “the pit” is flat, but Heroux said that it once had two or three steps down and it really was a pit.
It was eventually filled-in, but the name remained the same.
He said it was a popular place for boxing matches.
Skerker spoke of the periodic table painted on the classroom walls where she teaches chemistry.
Sawyer said she’s been traveling the halls at the school since she was five and attended classes there to help her overcome a reading disability.
When Silva came back to teach, she said the smell in the cafeteria “brought (the memories of high school) all back.”
Kaytie Keane, grand-niece of former Mayor Gerald Keane, recalled how she brought her grandmother to her classroom weeks before she died and how proud she was.
And Houle, now the athletic director, told of scoring his 1,000th point as a member of the basketball team.
There is undoubtedly a lot more lore out there in the minds of the thousands of students who have passed through those doors over the last 60 years and watching the documentary will likely bring those memories back.