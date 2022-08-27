 Skip to main content
The next chapter: As a world adapts to coronavirus, local schools will open without restrictions

It’s over. At least that’s what everyone hopes.

The coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the world, nation and state has moved from something new and frightening to something, with the help of vaccines and immunity from previous infection, with which we have learned to live.

Attleboro High School math teacher Denise Trudeau sets up her classroom Wednesday at the brand new high school building.
Attleboro High School sophomore Jaylen Outland, 15, a soccer player at the school, said Wednesday that the removal of pandemic restrictions has made him happy. “It’s really freeing,” he said. “I like it. I feel more comfortable.”
Attleboro High School sophomore David Fleury, 15, said a mask-less environment will be much healthier, especially for socializing, something kids want and need to do in school. “(When they) take the masks off, people will start talking to each other again and we’ll be able to see each others faces,” he said with a smile.
Bill Piasecki, who runs Attleboro High School's Student Support Center and coaches boys' freshman soccer, said the last two years have been tough, but feels a change coming. “There’s a lot of hope and optimism that hasn’t been there the last couple of years,” he said.
Jon Pacheco, a Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School social studies teacher and girls' varsity volleyball coach, said he's ready for "normalcy." “After however many number of years dealing with COVID it’s nice to get back to some normalcy,” he said during an interview Tuesday. “It’s nice not to have to wear masks and have more normal sports. We’re hoping we can have a full normal year.”

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.