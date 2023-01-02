ATTLEBORO — One year ago the coronavirus was raging toward record numbers.
In the week ending Dec. 30, 2021, there were 1,131 reported cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, which includes Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
In the week ending Dec. 29, 2022, there were 178 reported cases, which is actually a decline from the week before which registered 206 reported cases.
The numbers may not be completely accurate because of the proliferation of home test kits. Many people could test positive and never let their doctors or state health officials know because the symptoms could be mild.
The statewide case count also declined from last week to this week.
In the week ending Dec. 22, there were 9,216 confirmed reported cases and in the week ending Dec. 29 there were 8,327 confirmed reported cases, which is a drop of 889 cases, a decline of 9.64%.
Overall, the numbers of cases increased by 89% from Dec. 30, 2021 to Dec. 29, 2022 in the 10-community area.
In numbers that were recorded, the case count went from 24,698 to 46,694, an increase of 21,996 cases.
And again the number of cases is likely higher because of those that were not reported, especially in the latter part of the year.
More than half of those cases, 53%, occurred in January 2022 when records were set and home test kits had not been distributed.
All told in the first month of 2022 there were 11,632 new coronavirus cases in the 10-community area.
Each week from the end of December through the end of January there were more than 1,000 cases reported.
The highest weekly total came in the week ending Jan. 13, 2022 when the number of new cases hit 3,463, the highest number ever recorded for the area.
That was the same week the state hit a new record of 132,557 cases.
After that cases began to decline sharply in the area and statewide.
In the week ending Feb. 3, 2022, cases dipped under 1,000 to 962 for the first time in a month.
The decline was significant totaling nearly half the number, 788 cases or 45%, of 1,750 from the week before.
Statewide the numbers also dipped by 33,102 or 24.97% in the first week of February.
A second high point came in the week ending May 26, 2022 when the area numbers hit 611 for that week.
The week ending June 2, 2022 they fell to 333, a drop of 278 or 45%, and generally stayed low for the rest of the year.
The death toll for the 10-community area is at least 408.
Three communities did not participate in the most recent request for information conducted by The Sun Chronicle.
The year started with 334 deaths. The 74 additional deaths computed to about 1.5 per week.
Overall, the death percentage for the 10-community area is 0.87% or just under 1%.
Statewide there are 21,262 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 1,678 probable coronavirus deaths.
The total is 22,940 confirmed and probable deaths which is a death percentage of 1.06% of the 2,154,886 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.