Enough snow fell on Attleboro area rooftops for Santa to make a landing Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but he won’t have to for another two weeks.
The Attleboro water department reported a total of 0.25 inches by Thursday morning for the season’s first snowfall.
It was enough to have to use a snow brush to wipe your windshield clear, but you could spare the shovel.
Area police and fire departments reported a few minor accidents on area highways Thursday morning, but none involving serious injury.
One crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 North in Foxboro by the Sharon border resulted in one minor injury and a traffic backup around 6 a.m.
Another crash on I-95 North in Mansfield before Interstate 495 just after 8 a.m. also resulted in one injury.
In Seekonk, there was a crash on I-195 East just past the Fall River Avenue exit about 7:30 a.m.
The white stuff will melt by Friday, with temperatures predicted to rise up to 47 degrees and rain expected Saturday with temperatures as high as 62 degrees.
