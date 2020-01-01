SEEKONK — Polo anyone?
It’s not a question commonly heard in these parts but the “sport of kings” will soon have a base in Seekonk, thanks to the Newport Polo Club, which has chosen the town as its homebase for indoor polo matches and practice.
The facility, which was recently built on land off Interstate 195 near the Rhode Island line, will be the largest professional equestrian facility within 100 miles for winter activities, according to the polo club.
Polo and riding lessons for beginners will take place at the arena through March, when activities would return to Newport Polo’s outdoor training facility about 20 minutes away at a centuries-old farm in Portsmouth, R.I.
Newport Polo plans to host home games and practices for Brown University’s and Roger Williams University’s men’s and women’s polo teams and the Newport Girls Interscholastic team at the Seekonk site as well.
Also at the new facility, the Newport Polo Club will hold weekly practices and monthly tournaments, keeping horses and players conditioned for beach polo exhibition matches in the Newport Winter Festival in late February.
The arena is not for spectators, the club says.
Minnie Keating, Newport Polo’s equine manager and head polo/riding instructor, will manage operations at the indoor facility.
“A clear span arena of this size allows for full speed and competitive training for the horses and players that will help our intercollegiate and interscholastic teams and horse strings be in top form to compete in the regional and national USPA tournaments in February and March,” Keating said.
Keating is a U.S. Polo Association certificated polo instructor, accomplished professional horse trainer and professional polo player.
She is the coach of the Brown University and Newport Interscholastic teams, a member of the Newport Polo Club and a graduate of the University of Colorado.
An open house at the Seekonk site is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5
Boarders and equestrians have already begun to occupy the facility, which includes a 36-stall barn attached to a 260-foot by 100-foot indoor riding arena.
For more information, including RSVP for the open house, visit www.nptpolo.com
Newport Polo is the home of America’s first polo club, founded in 1876, a charter member of the U.S. Polo Association, and host of the Newport International Polo Series public exhibition matches every Saturday from June to September.
