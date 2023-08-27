If you think Massachusetts is safe from the opioid epidemic, there are thousands of flags lining Foxboro’s Town Common to show that belief is wrong.
Kris Long, of Foxboro, has once again organized “The Stakes are High” initiative to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic and the number of accidental overdose deaths in the state. The initiative is also supported by the Foxboro Jaycees, of which Long is a member.
Many volunteers of all ages gathered recently to plant 14,710 flags at Foxboro Common. Each flag represents a life lost in the opioid crisis since 2015 in Massachusetts.
“Each flag is a life that has been lost to accidental overdose so that has to have some type of impact,” Long said. “If one person here talks to another person and tells them their experience about this and explains it, then that’s great. We want people to talk about it to break the stigmatism.”
Long is passionate about raising awareness because she has lost people to the epidemic, as was the case for many volunteers who were able to share stories about loved ones who died as a result of opioid use.
“I’ve lost many kids that I have worked with their families,” Long said. “Personally, my kids are in recovery. I am very lucky. I am one of the lucky ones. But it could change in an hour, minute, or a second. They could pick up and use and it could be for their last time.”
For Joanne Hensas, planting flags, especially in the year 2016 area, fell heavier than the others due to the overdose loss of her stepson Lenny Hensas III in 2016. Lenny was among the 2,100 lives lost to the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts that year.
Hensas, now of Wrentham, but who previously lived in Foxboro, is now serving as one of the board members of Gilly’s House, a sober house for men in Wrentham.
“I am here in memory of my stepson,” Hensas said. “Kris Long and I had known each other for a few years with a support group and when he passed, she started this event. We just decided this was too important to not do.”
Seeing so many volunteers lining the Town Common to help with the placement of flags left Hensas feeling great.
“It was just amazing to see how many people are here of all ages and this is what needs to happen,” she said. “This is what Kris’s vision was. When she first started this, she wanted to get the awareness and stigma of addiction. It’s not an affliction. It is a disease and it needs to be treated that way.”
Dan Foley of Stoughton, an assistant program director for Connect2Recovery, came out to help plant the flags with his sons, Mason, 6, and Maverick, 4.
“Hopefully this spreads the awareness that the treatment is available if you are looking for it,” Foley said. “As a friend of Kris, if she needs help, knowing how many people she helps, I am always going to show up to support her.”
Foley knows first-hand the devastating effects opioids have had in communities across the state.
“I am a person in recovery from opioid use as well as I have lost several family and friends to overdose death,” he said. “I want to do anything I can to help end that for other families. It’s been over seven years now that I have been on this journey and being sober. I have to say my life’s never been better. It’s truly amazing.”
Foley was impressed that so many came out to volunteer.
“I am getting emotional to see this many people helping out and to see the younger crews here,” he said. “It’s truly amazing. I love seeing people give back and I also love seeing the awareness this is raising.”
Among the younger volunteers was Rayna Kilani, a student at Foxboro High School who volunteered at the event as a member of the student council and Community Warriors. Kilani said the display is a good way to honor the people who died.
“I think this is very crucial to address and show how impactful it can be since so many people died because of it and it’s still occurring now,” Kilani said.
Visruth Chavalam, another Foxboro High student, was there to volunteer as the president of Community Warriors.
“I think it’s important to have the thought that we helped with all of these,” Chavalam said. “As we see, there are a bunch of cars and everyone that passes can see these flags. To me, this event means humanity is still alive in society. Hopefully, people start to realize and they can start helping, too.”
Beth Hebb, of Norwood, who has been volunteering at Turning Point Recovery Center in Walpole for the past five months, said the display is a visual reminder of the impact that addiction, substance use and overdoses have had on the community.
“I feel this is an excellent representation of the lives lost. And we need as a community to do something about it and to spread awareness and also to provide support to those who’ve lost loved ones,” Hebb said. “And looking around all these flags, it’s evident that it’s touched the lives of many people.”