The 18th year: The children of a post-Sept. 11 world become adults whose lives have been shaped by an event they don't remember

In 1951, as the Cold War ramped up and American soldiers died in a bloody hot war in Korea that began when communist North Korea invaded non-Communist, pro-America South Korea, Hollywood released a movie called “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”
Its plot involved the arrival of aliens from another world with a warning that if humans did not end their ceaseless violence, earth would be destroyed, because it would be considered a threat to the universe.
To demonstrate his power, Klaatu, the alien, also known as Carpenter, coincidentally the first profession of God’s son, stopped the world.
Electricity in all its forms was “neutralized” bringing everything to a halt. When electricity was restored, things were not the same. How could they be?
Klaatu and a giant robot named Gort, which was programmed to destroy anyone or anything threatening violence, left saying they would wait for the decision of world leaders. That has yet to come.
Unfortunately, the world often stands still because of violence.
Sometimes one person dies, sometimes many, but things change.
History is replete with examples. Many generations have experienced the overwhelming shock of an act so horrible that everything stops and people remember where they were when they heard.
The world stopped at 7:22 a.m. on April 15, 1865, when Abraham Lincoln, then-ranked America’s greatest president, died after being shot in the head by John Wilkes Booth a few days after America bloodiest war had finally ended.
Slavery had been destroyed and America had launched “a new birth of freedom,” in which it could finally live up to its founding tenets that “all men are created equal.”
Secretary of War Edwin Stanton was at his bedside and said “Now he belongs to the ages.”
The nation was plunged into mourning and thousands flocked to stops made by the funeral train in cities between Washington D.C., and Springfield, Ill.
The world stopped at 7:53 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on a beautiful Sunday morning pushing the United States into World War II. President Franklin Roosevelt characterized the day as “a date that will live in infamy.”
The dead totaled 2,403 sailors and soldiers.
The world stopped at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy, a hero knight to many in what was described as a Camelot presidency, was shot down in an open car on a Dallas street plunging the nation into “Shock … Disbelief … Grief” as the headline in The Boston Globe put it on Nov. 23.
And the world stopped yet again, at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.
That’s when Los Angelese-bound American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at about 440 mph between floors 93 and 99.
Death was instantaneous for all aboard, which included 76 passengers, 11 crew members and five hijackers — all members of the Muslim terrorist group called al-Qaeda led by Osama bin Laden, a group consumed with virulent hatred for the United States.
The crash destroyed the stairwells dooming everyone on the upper floors.
An untold number on floors 93 and up in the 110-story building died instantly or soon after from incineration or a desperate leap to the street from the hell that exploded on a beautiful late summer morning in Manhattan.
That crash was followed at 9:03 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 175, also bound for Los Angelese, plowed at 590 mph into the South Tower. Fifty-one passengers and nine crew were killed along with five terrorists.
Many saw it live on TV.
The sight is seared into the consciousness of millions of Americans.
One of those Americans is Attleboro resident Bill Goodchild whose daughter Lynn and her boyfriend, Shawn Nassaney of Pawtucket, were on that plane.
He dropped them off at Boston’s Logan International Airport at 6:30 a.m.
Lynn, a 1994 graduate of Attleboro High School and Shawn, both 25, were on the way to a four-day getaway in Hawaii before they settled into work and study routines for the fall.
Did the young couple, who had both launched business careers and were studying for their MBAs, speak to one of their five killers posing as ordinary passengers as they waited to board?
Did they sit next to them on the plane before the killing of the pilots?
Did they suspect anything or were they just so young and in love and looking forward to a dream vacation that they could only see each other and their future?
No one will ever know.
At first, Goodchild didn’t know it was his daughter’s plane. No one did.
When he found out he felt physical pain, he told a Sun Chronicle reporter 10 years after for a story to memorialize the losses of that horrific day.
He felt like he couldn’t take a deep breath or maybe any breath at all.
He had a metallic taste in his mouth. It was almost like he was on that plane.
A counselor told him it was “the taste of death.”
Lynn’s mom Ellen would often wake up at night in a panic. She was perpetually agitated, she remembered.
She couldn’t sit still. Her loving daughter, who today would be 43, was ruthlessly killed and that future ended.
But it wasn’t over.
Thirty-four minutes later at 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 another L.A.-bound jet, exploded into the Pentagon at 530 m.p.h. in Arlington, Va.
The 6.6-million-square-foot U.S. military headquarters was built in a place once known as Hell’s Bottom.
And that it was.
Ground had been broken for it on Sept. 11, 1941. On Sept. 11, 2001, it was broken again and the nation wept.
Fifty-three innocent passengers and six crew members were killed along 125 military and civilian workers in the building. There were five terrorists on that plane.
At 9:59 a.m. the South Tower collapsed.
Four minutes later at 10:03 a.m. United Airlines Flight 93, San Francisco bound, hurtled into a field in Shanksville, Penn., at 560 mph. Thirty-three passengers, seven crew members and four terrorists were killed.
But that crash was different.
Passengers and crew had learned about the other hijacked planes and that they were steered into symbols of American’s wealth and power and that their plane was headed to another in Washington, D.C. — perhaps the Capitol or the White House.
They fought back.
As a group, they stormed the cockpit and attacked the terrorists causing failure of their mission at the expense of their own lives.
Passenger Todd Beamer is immortalized for his words “let’s roll” overheard on a phone call as he and other passengers and crew began the assault on the four al-Qaeda terrorists who hijacked their plane.
At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower crumbled.
It may have been the most horrific 102 minutes experienced by Americans as a whole ever, many of whom saw it unfold in real time.
The death toll has been put at 2,977 for that day alone and includes Michael McGinty and Susan Blair, two people with connections to the Attleboro area. The 19 terrorists are not included.
Other rescuers who worked “the pile,” as the rubble of the World Trade Center became known, have died of cancer contracted from hazardous dust and debris as they worked to find survivors, recover remains and remove the wreckage.
Thousands more died in ensuing wars.
The world stood still that day and it has not been the same since.
Impact on the personal scale
Attleboro High School principal Bill Runey is 52 and a member of Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980.
He remembers that day well.
At 34, he was the assistant principal and varsity basketball coach at Bishop England High School in Charleston, S.C., and the father of two young girls.
The only TV available was in his basketball office.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “We had received a few calls at school from concerned parents, but had no social media outlets to check. I ran down to the TV in the gym and what I saw made me weak in the knees.”
The North Tower was billowing smoke and flame.
It was gut wrenching, but the school had to know.
“I watched and saw the impact on the second tower live. I called the principal to come over. Immediately, we devised a plan to inform students and staff via the intercom and offer prayers for the victims and first responders.”
“The rest of the day was chaotic,” Runey said. “We had a steady flow of upset families coming to dismiss students and staff members who wanted to leave to get their own children.”
Everyone wanted to be at home and safe.
For Runey, life changed.
At the time, he had two daughters, Mary Katherine, 7, and Kimberly, 4. His son William would not enter the world for two more years.
Runey’s sense of safety was shattered hundreds of miles from Ground Zero, as it would soon be known.
“I immediately became more protective,” he said. “I was less likely to allow my girls to walk around the block to my mother’s house or ride their bikes to Kmart to buy candy.”
A growing technology was later used to add a layer of protection.
“I also made sure my children had cellphones as soon as they were responsible enough to use them,” he said.
Running knowledge of where his kids were became a paramount priority. When they left home, they had to keep in touch.
“They were also expected to immediately communicate their arrival at their destination,” Runey said.
His kids were too young or not yet born on 9/11 to take in its profound horror, so Runey has tried to teach them about that dark day.
“I want them to know, that, while a terrible tragedy, it brought our nation together,” he said. “In addition, it made everyone more cognizant of safety and expressing appreciation for loved ones.”
The effects continue today and he uses the anniversary of 9/11 to educate.
He speaks about the fragile nature of life that was impressed on him 18 years ago.
“Each time the anniversary of 9/11 occurs, I read a reflection over the intercom at school called ‘If I Knew,’ he said. “The reflection speaks to the importance of always verbalizing how your friends and family are special to you because you never know if we will have a tomorrow together.”
Impact on the large scale
A Pew Research poll in 2018 found that Americans said the fight against terrorism should be the nation’s top priority.
Seventy-three percent of respondents rated terrorism as the top priority and it’s been that way since 9/11.
A 2016 Pew Research poll asked Americans to name the 10 historical events in their lifetimes that had the greatest impact on the nation.
The events of 9/11 were at the top of the list overall with 76 percent of respondents putting it in the number one position.
It outdistanced the election of Barack Obama, which got 40 percent, the “tech revolution,” which got 22 percent, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which got 21 percent and the Vietnam War, which got 20 percent.
That result cut across generational, sex, ethnicity and political party lines.
For example, members of all generations who were old enough to witness the events of 9/11 ranked it number one.
Those include the Silent Generation, or people born between 1928 and 1945, with 59 percent ranking it number one; the Baby Boomer Generation, or people born between 1946 and 1964, with 70 percent ranking it number one; Generation X, or people born between 1965 and 1980, with 79 percent ranking it number one and the Millennial Generation, or people born between 1981 and 1996, with 86 percent ranking it number one.
Race is the only grouping, which saw 9/11 ranked number two.
Whites ranked it number one at 80 percent, Hispanics ranked it number one with 73 percent, but blacks ranked it number two at 58 percent behind the 62 percent garnered by the election of Barack Obama, America’s first black president.
The youngest among us
And then there’s Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012.
They weren’t polled, but few if any remember the day.
Professor Brian G. Williams, who teaches Islamic History at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth and started at the university that week in 2001, said he fears the latest generation doesn’t fully appreciate what happened on that day or its ongoing consequences and that could lead to more events like it.
It was a day that caused “monumental and profound change” for America and the world, he said.
For him, the most significant result is the constant state of war in which America has found itself for the last 18 years.
For those of us older than 18, that’s something new.
For Generation Z, it’s been the reality in which they’ve been raised.
Generation Z are his students, but for Williams, who has a Ph.D in Islamic studies and was a Department of Defense contractor who served on the ground with American troops in the Mideast, they are the “War on Terror Generation.” While in the region, Williams helped troops learn to separate friends from enemies and to understand the strange world in which they found themselves.
More than 2 million military men and women have served overseas and more that 6,000 have died on foreign soil since 9/11. Trillions of dollars have been spent.
The war in Afghanistan, home to al-Qaeda, has lasted 18 years, the longest in the nation’s history.
The majority of those killed in action came in what many saw as the ill-advised Iraq War, in which 4,419 Americans were killed and another 31,994 wounded, according to statistics on the Department of Defense Casualty website.
The Iraq War should not have been fought, Williams said. The U.S. destruction of Iraq, which had nothing to do with al-Qaeda, allowed the creation and spread of ISIS, a second virulent Islamic terrorist group that threatens the safety of America and other nations.
But the Afghanistan War is a different story.
That war has left 2,219 Americans dead and 20,090 wounded, so far, but it was a necessary war.
“The war in Afghanistan was a legitimate response to the incineration of 3,000 people in our greatest city,” Williams said.
But now 18 years later, the memory of 9/11 may be fading and that is not good for the nation, Williams said.
The enemy is still out there and blindness to that could lead to a new 9/11, he said.
The latest generation has no memory of that Tuesday in September, but it needs to know all about it and remember it, he said.
At one class this week, a student confused Saddam Hussein with Osama bin Laden, Williams said.
Both were evil, but they couldn’t be more different and the young need to know why.
“I think the new generation of kids should be learning about this in civics classes, but they are not,” he said. “The War on Terror Generation doesn’t know about their war.”
Today
The world stood still on Sept. 11, 2001, in the wake of horrific violence and so far it has stood still on every Sept. 11 since starting at 8:46 a.m.
Americans pause to remember.
In Capron Park, a 9/11 Memorial sits silent near other memorials. It contains a piece of steel from the World Trade Center towers.
It’s immutable, solemn and hard. It’s not going anywhere.
People touch it and feel connected. They remember.
Nearby is a memorial for Lynn Goodchild.
Her photo adorns it. People see it and feel connected. They remember.
And on Sept. 11 Bill Runey reads “If I Knew,” and his students feel connected.
And then the world starts up again, but things are not the same.
