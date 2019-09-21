The unthinkable: In the wake of school shootings and other tragic events, states beginning to mandate mental health education

It was a haunting photo and it appeared in newspapers nationwide.
The eyes were hollow. Emotion was absent.
It was the face of a killer.
It was the face of 20-year-old Adam Lanza who at 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2012 blasted his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. He shot and killed 20 first grade students and six staff members in a cold-blooded pre-meditated rampage.
He used his mother’s Bushmaster XM15-E2S, a type of AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. The family had a number of guns and Lanza was taught to shoot at an early age.
The 12 girls and eight boys he slaughtered without a second thought were 6 and 7 years old — the most innocent among us.
Four teachers, the principal and the school psychologist were killed as well, bringing the body count of the bloody, merciless massacre to 26 dead, not counting Lanza. He killed himself with a handgun when police arrived.
And before Lanza went to the school, he shot and killed his mother in the house he shared with her.
It was a day that sickened the nation.
The children had no knowledge that such evil existed.
All they knew was the love of their parents and the excitement of being in school, making friends and learning new things every day.
It was the same school in which a smiling Lanza posed for a photo with his own first grade class 13 years before.
The slaughter took 8 minutes — but the explosion was years in the making.
And no one saw it coming.
It was a perfect storm.
The authors of “Shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School: Report of the Office of the Child Advocate,” issued on Nov. 21, 2014, made that plain.
In that report Lanza is referred to only as “AL.”
“Authors conclude that there was not one thing that was necessarily the tipping point driving AL to commit the Sandy Hook shooting,” the report said. “Rather there was a cascade of events, many self-imposed...”
Intensely anxious all his life and afflicted with obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and Asperger’s Syndrome, he had become isolated physically and emotionally.
A computer was his only friend and he lived in the darkest reaches of cyberspace.
“(There was) worsening OCD; depression and anxiety; profound and possibly worsening anorexia; and an increasing obsession with mass murder occurring in the total absence of any engagement with the outside world,” the report said. “AL increasingly lived in an alternate universe in which ruminations about mass shootings were his central preoccupation.”
The FBI described his obsession with mass killings as “unprecedented.”
But no one saw it coming.
Michelle Carter
In 2014 the face of a 17-year-old King Philip Regional High School junior, Michelle Carter of Plainville, appeared on the front page of The Sun Chronicle. And it would reappear many times.
The photos show a range of emotion for the young woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after she convinced her 18-year-old boyfriend through text messages and phone calls to follow through with his suicidal threats in the summer of 2014.
Conrad Roy III died on July 12, 2014 from carbon monoxide asphyxiation after setting up a gasoline powered water pump in his truck.
Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail in August 2017.
Her lawyer asserted that Carter’s communications were “protected speech.”
It was also argued that she “suffered her own mental health issues and was ‘overwhelmed’ by Roy’s texts of his plans to commit suicide,” according to a Sun Chronicle article.
A New York psychiatrist testified for Carter and said she could not form the criminal intent to badger Roy into killing himself.
He said she was “Psychotic. Delusional. Disturbed,” according to a Sun Chronicle story.
The state’s Supreme Judicial Court upheld the conviction in February of this year.
Carter has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But Roy is dead, and Carter did what she did.
But no one saw it coming.
Luke Tang
A recent article in The Boston Globe told the story of a rash of suicides at Harvard University.
The story, citing the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, said that between 2007 and 2017 “at least” nine undergraduates killed themselves.
Six were Asian, and one was Luke Tang.
“His death is prompting concerns about the particular vulnerabilities of Asian students at Harvard and other schools across the United States,” the paper said. “It also is raising questions about the responsibilities of universities to prevent suicides.”
Those are three examples of tragedies in the extreme.
If anyone saw them coming, they didn’t know what to do, how to do it or somehow failed in the attempt and the people did what they did.
School shootings
School shootings are perhaps the most shocking result of mental health issues as they grow in number and toll.
There is nothing new about them, but they’ve turned into a blood flood.
School shootings have been present in American history since at least 1840, according to list published by wikipedia.org.
Until 1960, they were relatively rare and did not involve multiple killings.
For 120 years, the most to die in any one decade was 13.
But in the 1960s the number nearly tripled to 38. It held steady in the 1970s at 38 and after that went up each of the four decades that followed.
In the 1980s there were 55 murders; in the 1990s there were 95; in the 2000s there were 106; and in the 2010s there have been 184 along with 331 wounded, doubling the previous high of 168 in the 1980s.
The nation’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security has recorded all kinds of gun incidents on school property, whether accidental or purposeful, from 1970 to today.
For example, it includes the shooting of four students at Kent State by the National Guard in May 1970.
The total number of incidents as of Sept. 16 was 1,415.
Out of that number, 765 children and teenagers between the ages of 6 and 19 were shooters.
The ages of 436 persons responsible for an incident were not recorded, while another 213 persons were between the ages of 20 and 74.
But no one saw it coming.
Research
There’s research to show mental health problems among the young are increasing.
A Pew Research poll published in February of this year showed that 70 percent of teenagers viewed anxiety and depression as “major problems of among their peers.”
Another study published in March in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology and authored by Jean M. Twenge reported that major depressive episodes are on the increase in adolescents and young adults.
She said rates increased 52 percent from 2005 to 2017 among adolescents between the ages of 12-17 and 63 percent from 2009 and 2017 among young adults from 18-25.
The same was not true of people over 25, Twenge said, and hypothesized that electronic communication may have something to do with it.
“Cultural trends in the last 10 years may have had a larger effect on mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes among younger generations compared with older generations,” she said.
“(One possible reason) is that the increased use of electronic communication and digital media during this time period may have changed modes of social interaction enough to affect mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes. For example individuals who spend more time on social media and less time with others face-to-face report lower well-being and are more likely to be depressed.”
While the rise in mental health problems are newly documented, the effects were all too evident before.
Sandy Hook is a case in point. The suicide of Conrad Roy III is a case in point. The conviction of Michelle Carter is a case in point. And the suicides of nine Harvard undergraduates are cases in point.
The Sandy Hook murders and Adam Lanza’s life leading to those killings have been well documented in at least two studies, the previously mentioned “Shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School” and the “Final Report of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission.”
Both reports are highly detailed and talk about Lanza’s years-long descent into darkness and isolation, both literally and figuratively.
In the last months of his life, he rarely left his room, in which black plastic bags covered the windows. He was consumed with online communication and mass killings. He was in a dark place physically and mentally.
While there were numerous attempts to get him help during his life, there was none when intervention was most needed, the “Shooting at Sandy Hook” authors said.
“It is vital to note that AL was completely untreated in the years before the shooting and did not receive sustained, effective services during critical periods of his life, and it is this story that the report seeks to tell,” they said.
Those who are healthy need to keep watch.
“(We) point to the need for renewed vigilance by the child-serving professionals and systems to identify and ensure sufficient, effective services for the potentially tens of thousands of other children who slip between the cracks every year...,” the report said.
But in the end, only one is to blame, the report said.
“There is no way to adequately explain why AL was obsessed with mass shootings and how or why he came to act on this obsession. In the end, only he, and he alone, bears responsibility for this monstrous act.”
“Final Report of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission,” echoes the thought.
“We need to make sure that our mental health professionals have access to the resources and information they need to get treatment to those who need it,” chairman of the commission Scott D. Jackson said. “We must make sure the public has better information about what to do when they suspect someone may be battling mental illness.”
He went on to say everyone needs to be aware of signs.
“It’s a sad fact that shootings like this are becoming all too common occurrences in our country,” he wrote. “It’s also a fact that in almost every one of these cases there were warning signs. That’s why we need to come up with ways that we as friends, as family, as a society or a school system can better respond to those warning signs and hopefully reduce the stigma of mental illness.”
So what now?
Only three states, New York, Virginia and Florida, require the teaching of mental health, which exposes kids to what is healthy and what is not.
Florida’s move comes in the wake of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018, in which 17 were killed and another 17 wounded.
Massachusetts established a mental health framework curriculum in 1999 — the year two student gunmen killed 13 and injured more than 20 at Columbine High School in Littleton, Co. — but it is not mandatory.
However, there are bills pending in the Legislature that would require mental health education.
Attleboro Rep. Jim Hawkins is one of 24 sponsors of a bill in the House. The main sponsor is Rep. Natalie Higgins, who represents the 4th Worcester District.
“I’m very much in support of it,” Hawkins, a former math teacher at Attleboro High School, said. “As a society we’re starting to recognize that mental illness is just as debilitating as a physical illness, and if you are going to do something about it you have to start with the kids.”
The more young people are aware of mental health and mental illness the better it is for society as a whole, he said.
Elimination of the stigma and getting help for people who need it is the goal.
Hawkins is not sure how the bill will fare, but he’s hoping it gets the attention it deserves.
Meanwhile, mental health education has been in place in Attleboro schools for at least 20 years, said AHS health teacher Nancy Krieger.
At the high school level, it’s part of the overall health curriculum for freshmen and seniors.
Freshmen learn what good mental health means and learn skills to develop it, Krieger said.
Coping strategies for stress are taught, for example.
And face-to-face interactions away from cellphones are encouraged. In one classroom exercise, students are required to play a board game with a classmate and the outcomes are amazing. Friendships are formed, Krieger said.
In addition, they are asked to determine what action they can take to improve their mental and physical health. And they excel at it.
“They are very good at identifying areas where they may need help,” Krieger said.
At the senior level, students are taught about various types of mental illness. One of the goals is to remove the stigma, which will help them find help or help others get help.
In addition, AHS focuses on creating an atmosphere to reduce anxiety, which is one of the characteristics that teenagers nationwide have identified as a “major problem” for their peers.
“The culture here supports kids who may be anxious,” Krieger said, noting she too has seen a rise in anxiety. “We do a very good job with that.”
One way that’s accomplished is by creating dozens of clubs and extracurricular activities for students.
Being part of group with a shared interest helps enormously, she said.
“It helps kid who may feel that they don’t fit in,” Krieger said. “They feel they have a place to be. It’s immensely helpful.”
And there are simple ways to improve the atmosphere, like teachers making themselves available in the halls when classes change. It can be just to say “hi” or help a new student who is lost.
“We want them to feel like they are part of a family,” Krieger said. “We want them to feel good being here.”
And teachers keep an eye out for those who may slip through the cracks.
“You’ve got to have eyes in the classroom and see what’s happening,” she said.
