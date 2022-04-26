ATTLEBORO — The machines were big and had the words CAT and DEERE on their backs.
But they didn’t look anything like those animals.
They looked like dinosaurs chewing up a meal and spitting out the bones.
But in fact, the machines, which pivoted and crawled on huge tracks with ease over crumbled roofs and walls, were razing part of the current high school on Tuesday morning under the four-story shadow of the $260 million new one right next door.
It was eight weeks prior to the city issuing a “temporary occupancy permit” on June 16 for the new high school, which is slated to open Aug. 25 at a new address — 1 Blue Pride Way.
Once the current school closes for good in June, demolition on the rest will commence.
Consigli Construction, the firm building the new school, is hoping to have the old one torn down by March 1, 2023, more or less.
The part workers were destroying on Tuesday housed the locker rooms, a weight room, a small gym and the school’s pool.
Principal Bill Runey said the small gym was used only for basketball practices. “Back in the ‘70s it was referred to as the ‘girls gym’ and there were girls basketball games in there,” he said.
A parking lot is planned for that location.
The demolition machines had long steel arms and big claws at the ends.
Walls crumbled at their touch and the claws plucked steel girders like they were flowers growing in the ground.
Dust rose up with the razing but was knocked down by workers spraying water.
One of the claws was reflected in a mirror on a wall. The mirror was cracked and its time on this earth was limited.
It reflected its own destruction as it had reflected the faces of thousands of teenage athletes over the 60 years of the school’s existence.
The walls and the mirror were the silent witnesses of basketball games and swim meets won and lost and of the young athletes whose hearts felt the joy of victory and disappointment of defeat.
A seemingly mile-high pile of scrap steel rose quickly as the walls and roof, which held many a story, came tumbling down and disappeared into a cloud of dust.