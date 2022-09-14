FOXBORO — The short story is: He said yes.
The longer version played out publicly on Aug. 24 when the electronic sign at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center contained something surprising — a marriage proposal.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FOXBORO — The short story is: He said yes.
The longer version played out publicly on Aug. 24 when the electronic sign at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center contained something surprising — a marriage proposal.
The sign read: “Steven G., you’ve changed my life...Will you marry me? Heidi M.”
Many passersby saw the sign and wondered about the answer, but they didn’t have to wait very long for their curiosity to be satisfied. The very next day the sign had another announcement: “Stephen Said YES! (We just couldn’t keep you hanging).”
The proposal brought plenty of attention along Foxboro Common and on Foxboro online discussion pages.
“Heidi was so creative and the message just ‘caught on’ — people couldn’t stop talking about it,” Rachel Calabrese, vice president of MRPAC, said.
The couple, Heidi MacKinnon and Steven Gold, began dating in 2019 after meeting through an online service. They bought their home in Foxboro in August 2021.
MacKinnon, who works for a major e-commerce company out of Boston, said meeting Gold changed her life.
“Because throughout our lives we meet many people, make new connections, give and receive love through our relationships — out of all of those people, sometimes we are fortunate enough to meet a rare, select, special someone who has a unique impact, to the point where we don’t know where we’d be if they had never been part of our world,” she said.
While the proposal was unusual — both in its form and because it went against traditional gender roles — MacKinnon said the world is changing, so a woman proposing to a man is more widely accepted.
The couple are avid walkers and since they passed by the theater on multiple occasions, MacKinnon said the idea of proposing through the electronic billboard came to mind after the couple began discussing marriage.
After a quick Google search, MacKinnon learned she could make a donation and have a message displayed on the sign. All that remained was steering their morning walk in that direction.
“We were out on one of our morning walks. I had lured him in that direction deliberately — we both looked up — he smiled and said ‘Yes’,” she said. “I didn’t have any anxieties about his answer as we both knew it was only a matter of time.”
Gold, an insurance agent, was wowed by the proposal. “This is a special woman. She makes me feel loved and special,” he said. “While it caught me off guard, I didn’t hesitate to say yes.”
The couple has already tied the knot, getting married on Friday, Sept. 9 in a private, simple ceremony at their home. They plan to have a larger celebration with friends and family later in the fall.
While it is the first time the sign at the performing arts center has displayed a proposal, it is frequently used to send messages out to members of the community.
Executive Director Catherine Miller said the theater began offering up message slots in 2020 as a way to keep operating during the pandemic.
She said the theater publishes around 20 messages per month for a donation of at least $50 for a message for a day. Some give more when they realize the non-profit arts organization needs help maintaining its 100-year-old building and providing high-quality arts programming in the area.
“We get a lot of requests for messages on the board. Some we cannot accommodate as they conflict with our agreement with the town. For example, there is no direct advertising allowed,” Miller said.
She said the proposal is so far is one of the most unique requests.
“This request was really special. When anyone comes to the theater, we always want to make a memorable experience. The fact that we were able to help accomplish that goal outside of the theater was very unique and impactful,” Miller said. “We are so thrilled for Heidi and Steven and wish them a life filled with happiness and a touch of the arts.”