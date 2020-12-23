ATTLEBORO — Theodorica T. “Theo” (Manson) Sousa, 93, of Attleboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Chetwynde HealthCare in Newton. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Sousa Sr., to whom she was wed for 71 years at the time of his recent death on Oct. 23, 2020.
Born in Mansfield March 8, 1927, she was a loving daughter of the late Alexander Manson Sr. and Ruth (Benson) Booth.
Theo grew up and was educated in Mansfield. She had made her home in Attleboro for the past 54 years and prior to retiring, had been employed as an inspector at Texas Instruments in Attleboro. She retired in 1990.
Mrs. Sousa was a member of the Attleboro Wanderers Walking Club, and a former member and past president of the Mansfield VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a former Girl Scout leader in Attleboro and Mansfield. She was also a former volunteer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the Attleboro Senior Center.
Theo was an avid bowler and member of the Strikers Bowling League at North Bowl. She was affectionately known as the neighborhood cookie lady and up to a couple of years ago, continued to be the cookie lady to friends and strangers. While her family was growing up, she made most of their clothes and knitted their fancy sweaters. She also enjoyed traveling, could strike up a conversation with anyone she came in contact with but most of all, will always be remembered for her big heart.
She is survived by her devoted daughters: Joanne Sousa and her husband Wayne Brown of Attleboro, Janelle S. Farmer and her husband John of Kemp, Texas and was predeceased by her son Anthony J. “Tony” Sousa Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas Sousa of Utah, James Farmer and John Farmer, both of Kemp, Texas, and the great-grandmother of Aiden Farmer and Nevaeh Farmer. She was the dear sister of Helen Ramsey of Tampa, Florida and the late Alexander Manson Jr., Mary Lou Brown, Dorothy Najjar, Blanche Pantaeleon, Caroline Bregnard, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately at a later date and visiting hours are omitted.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.