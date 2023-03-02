ATTLEBORO — The self-professed master thief who led an “Ocean’s Eleven”-style, $2.5 million gold heist in Attleboro in 2008 is back behind bars.
Sean D. Murphy, 58, of Lynn, was sentenced Thursday in Fall River Superior Court to 18 months in prison after admitting he violated his probation.
Murphy, the leader of the Lynn Breakers, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years of probation in December 2019 for stealing gold and Super Bowl rings from E.A. Dion in 2008.
But Bristol County prosecutors say Murphy is now fraudulently collecting money for homeless veterans by passing himself off as a serviceman.
“He was collecting signatures for homeless veterans. Mr. Murphy was wearing a Marine Corps shirt holding himself out, clearly, to be a Marine Corps veteran,” First Assistant Bristol County District Attorney Pat Bomberg said in court in a WCVB Channel 5 report.
Bomberg, who prosecuted Murphy in the E.A. Dion caper, said Murphy also had a collection bin and was collecting money.
When approached by police, Bomberg said Murphy claimed to be collecting tips for himself.
“In fact,” Bomberg said, “he was collecting tips under the guise of helping homeless veterans, your honor, and pocketing the money.”
Murphy has not been charged in connection with the incident but told Judge Raffi Yessayan that what he did amounted to larceny by false pretenses, according to the Channel 5 report.
Murphy also admitted to giving the probation department conflicting information about his address, Channel 5 reported.
Murphy also faces a civil complaint filed in January against him by the state Attorney General’s office for allegedly soliciting donations for homeless veterans in 2021 in front of a Whole Foods market in Swampscott.
Murphy was allegedly using deceptive tactics to purportedly collect money for homeless veterans and was not registered as a professional solicitor or charity as required by law, according to the complaint.
Murphy, the complaint says, was working for Political Petitioning of MA, a for-profit limited liability company, and was on the board of directors of Help Homeless Veterans Inc., a non-profit charity.
The attorney general’s office is seeking a preliminary injunction and the matter is being considered by a judge.
In the E.A. Dion theft, Murphy and others broke into the building by disabling the alarm system and cutting a hole through the roof before driving off with the gold and Super Bowl rings, which were made for the New York Giants.
The rings were recovered and the gold was sold to a company in Pennsylvania, according to court records.
