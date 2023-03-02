sean D. murphy
Sean D. Murphy appears in Fall River Superior Court in 2019.

 David Linton/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The self-professed master thief who led an “Ocean’s Eleven”-style, $2.5 million gold heist in Attleboro in 2008 is back behind bars.

Sean D. Murphy, 58, of Lynn, was sentenced Thursday in Fall River Superior Court to 18 months in prison after admitting he violated his probation.

