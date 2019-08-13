ATTLEBORO — Police are investigating overnight break-ins at the MBTA commuter rail parking lot in downtown that may be the work of organized thieves.
The windows on 10 cars were smashed and one car was found up on milk crates with the tires stolen Saturday morning, Police Lt. Jeffrey Rogers said.
“It looks like they were smashing the windows looking for the lug nut locks to steal the tires and they found the lug nut locks on one of the cars,” Rogers said Tuesday.
The crimes are believed to have occurred Friday night into Saturday morning. They were reported Saturday morning, he said, adding that no other incidents have been reported since then.
More than half of the targeted vehicles were either Hondas or Toyotas.
In all likelihood more than one person were involved, but there are no video cameras in the lot so there’s no way to tell how many, Rogers said.
The lot is owned by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Periodically, organized tire thieves have hit parking lots all along the MBTA system.
After a rash of similar crimes in the lot in 2017, MBTA police dispatched a portable tower to allow police to monitor the lots from high above the ground.
The weekend incidents are being investigated with the help of the MBTA police.
