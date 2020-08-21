lighting up the lawn
“Luminaria on the Lawn” will be held Saturday evening, Aug. 22, outside the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro. The display will support of the Greater Attleboro Relay For Life. There will be two viewings: 7 to 7:45 p.m. and 8 to 8:45 p.m. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, face coverings will be required and no walk-ons will be allowed. Register online at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/luminaria-on-the-lawn. Donations to the Relay For Life will be accepted at the time of registration.
cd release at chan’s
Chan’s, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, is hosting a CD release party for the Brian James Quartet’s “Live in The Quarter” on Friday night, Aug. 21. The quartet incorporates elements of jazz, rock, funk and R&B, and play a combination of original tunes and covers, including Hendrix and Zeppelin. (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com.
crooning in mansfield
Michael Bradley will perform a crooner show drive-in style at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Mass Music & Arts Society’s Art Center at Great Woods, 888 South Main St., in Mansfield. The show will feature songs from greats such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Bradley is also an actor who was featured in MMAS’s 2017 production of “Our Town” and the 2018 production of “Assassins.” Proceeds will support the MMAS Black Box Theater & Morini Art Gallery. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.mmas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.