A federal magistrate judge says a Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified military documents will remain behind bars while he awaits trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy said Friday that releasing 21-year-old Jack Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. The judge cited Teixeira’s “fascination with guns,” disturbing online statements and admonitions by Teixeira’s military superiors about his handling of sensitive information before his arrest. The judge said the case represented “a profound breach of the defendant’s word that he would protect information related to the security of the United States.”