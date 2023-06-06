DIGHTON -- A lawyer who once represented a Guantanamo detainee has joined the defense team representing Jack D. Teixeira, the local Massachusetts National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets online.

Michael K. Bachrach, a Manhattan-based lawyer who serves on a panel of defense lawyers eligible for appointment in terrorism-related cases in federal court in New York, filed paperwork Tuesday notifying the court that he is representing Teixeira.

