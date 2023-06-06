DIGHTON -- A lawyer who once represented a Guantanamo detainee has joined the defense team representing Jack D. Teixeira, the local Massachusetts National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets online.
Michael K. Bachrach, a Manhattan-based lawyer who serves on a panel of defense lawyers eligible for appointment in terrorism-related cases in federal court in New York, filed paperwork Tuesday notifying the court that he is representing Teixeira.
At the request of Teixeira’s two public defenders, Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy at U.S. District Court in Worcester agreed to the appointment Friday, according to court records.
Bachrach joins federal public defenders Brendan O. Kelley and Gene Allen Franco in representing Teixeira, a 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate.
Teixeira, 21, was arrested April 13 at his North Dighton home and is being held in jail without bail pending trial. No date has been scheduled.
Teixeira was a cyber defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod at the time of his arrest.
He is charged with leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Russian war in Ukraine and other confidential intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.
On his LinkedIn page, Bachrach said among his notable cases was “winning 284 counts of acquittal for Ahmed Khalfan Ghailani, the first and thus far only Guantanamo Bay detainee to be transferred to civilian custody for trial.”
Although Ghailani was acquitted of 284 murder and conspiracy counts, he was convicted his role in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that took the lives of 224 people, including 12 Americans. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2011, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Bachrach, who practiced criminal law since 2001, and other defense lawyers argued that Ghailani was tortured at a CIA “black site.”
In addition to representing defendants in terror cases, political corruption and death penalty cases, Bachrach is the co-author of book on international criminal law, according to his LinkedIn page.
He has also served on the faculty of The Bryan R. Shechmeister Death Penalty College at Santa Clara University School of Law, where he lectured on “Future Dangerousness” and taught experienced criminal defense attorneys on how to defend a capital trial, according to the page.
Bachrach did not immediately respond to an email for comment Tuesday.
Before he graduated from D-R, Teixeira enlisted in the Air National Guard and was elevated in May 2022 to the rank of E-3 airman first class, according to an FBI affidavit.
In February, he became a cyber defense operations journeyman and has held top-secret security clearance and “sensitive compartmental access” to other highly classified programs since 2021, the affidavit says.
Prosecutors say Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.
