ATTLEBORO — A third person has been charged in connection with an alleged illegal marijuana growing operation on Eddy Street.
Charles R. Doughty, 41, of 80 Hollis Ave. in Warwick, R.I., was arraigned in Attleboro District Court Thursday on one count of trafficking in more than 100 pounds, but less than 2,000 pounds, of marijuana.
Doughty was arrested after he turned himself in to Attleboro police Thursday morning.
The arrest came after a months-long investigation headed up by Det. Matthew Cook.
Doughty pleaded not guilty and was expected to post his $1,000 cash bail.
In a recorded police interview, he said he “did not have anything to do with the grow.”
The marijuana, which weighed a little under 138 pounds, was confiscated by police after a search warrant was executed at two warehouses at 46 Eddy St., also known as Eddy Square, on July 16.
A total of 143 marijuana plants were found at the site along with chemicals, fertilizers, fans, filtration systems, irrigation systems, artificial lighting, reflective mirror boards, hydroponic grow containers and evidence that harvests had been made in the past, according to a police affidavit in court files.
The pot had an estimated street value of $570,000.
Marshall Muir, 39, of Providence along with Mark Rioux, 36, of North Attleboro have also been charged in the case.
Both pleaded not guilty.
Cook said the items seized showed “the operation was ongoing, and was established” as well as “complex and sophisticated.”
He said Doughty was implicated after police stake-outs observed him at the site and from evidence found in Muir’s cellphone after a search warrant was executed.
On Muir’s phone, Det. Keith Golden found 20 months worth of messages, pictures and videos between Muir and Doughty concerning the growing operation, according to court papers.
Meanwhile, the charges pending against Rioux, who is one of eight owners of a legitimate marijuana business called Nova Farms in Attleboro, caused the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to suspend all of the company’s licenses.
Nova Farms, also known as Bristol County Wellness Center, had obtained provisional state licenses and a city permit to operate recreational and medical marijuana businesses at 34 Extension St. in Attleboro.
The businesses have not opened and the building, a former jewelry company, is apparently still undergoing renovations to house the operations.
The company also has an outdoor farm in Sheffield and has applied to the city to open a retail shop for the sale of recreational and medical marijuana in South Attleboro, just off Washington Street.
Mayor Paul Heroux said no action will be taken against Nova Farms by the city while legal proceedings are in progress.
Derek Ross, president of Nova Farms, was reached by a Sun Chronicle reporter but declined to make a statement.
“At this time I have no comments on the matter,” Ross said in an email. “And we only know what the public knows as far as our suspensions across the state go.”
He said he will comment when he knows more.
