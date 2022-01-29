By the time you’re reading this, there will already be several inches of snow on the ground.
And it’s about to get worse.
The nor’easter, which is expected to sweep out of the Attleboro area early Sunday, could leave record-breaking totals.
From 15 inches to two feet of snow is forecast for the area, with winds of over 40 mph bringing blizzard conditions and possible power failures.
While lower forecasted amounts would ensure we see one of the biggest snowstorms in the last several years, the higher end amounts would come close to, if not break records.
The record snowfall for Attleboro over a 24-hour period is 26 inches during the Blizzard of 1978 that spanned two days, Feb. 6-7, and totaled 34 inches, according to Attleboro Water Department records. The 26 inches landed during the first day of that infamous storm that shut down the Northeast for days.
The second largest one-day snowfall was 24 inches in February 2013.
The second biggest two-day storm was 31 inches that fell in January 2005 during a winter that brought 95 1/4 inches of snow — only short of the 106 1/2 inches that came in the winter of 1995 to 96.
Another record that appears within reach is the most snow for a January day — 21 inches in January 2005 for a month that saw a record 50 inches.
Saturday’s storm will easily bring the highest snowstorm totals in a few years if the forecasts hold true.
The last sizable snowstorms were 14 inches in January 2018, 13 inches in March 2018, and 12 1/2 inches in March 2019, city water department records show.
Authorities are urging people to stay home and wait out the latest storm.
Parking and travel bans have been enacted throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“The first thing is that people need to stay off the roads while the snow is coming down. We cannot promise the safety of motorists,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said Friday. “The intention of the city is to keep the roads open enough to allow emergency vehicles access.”
“Once the snow stops,” the mayor said, “the snow operation will push the snow back to the curb and clear the roads for normal driving. Once the roads are clear, we will focus on clearing the sidewalks.”
Area police chiefs stressed the same.
“With the potential magnitude of this snowstorm, we need the roads to be clear for plow drivers and emergency vehicles,” Plainville Police Chief James Floyd said.
Area police have issued parking bans from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon or evening to keep the roads clear for plows. Police say car owners risk having their vehicles towed in addition to fines.
The ban in North Attleboro will be until further notice. In Mansfield, a parking ban in downtown is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in Norton Friday morning issued a blizzard warning for the region west from Cape Cod to the Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 corridor and Rhode Island.
It should be the heaviest snow since a nor’easter in 2015, weather experts say.
Snow is expected to be light and fluffy because of temperatures that are forecast to run Saturday and Sunday in the 20s during the day and in the single digits at night, with dangerous wind chills.
It’s fairly rare to have such cold temps during a snowstorm, meteorologists say.
AccuWeather said the storm developed rapidly and was strengthening as it moved northward along the Eastern Seaboard to pound eastern New England.
“This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, which will be a blizzard in some spots, especially in southern New England,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. “Bands of heavy snow will develop in eastern New England during the heart of the storm that can produce 2-4 inches of snow per hour, extremely intense snowfall rates.”
There was the potential for thunder and lightning, he added.
“Travel is likely to be nearly impossible in parts of southeastern New England on Saturday and Saturday night,” Porter said.
Airlines braced for the highest single-day total of cancellations in three weeks. By midday Friday, airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights in the United States, and they had already scrubbed about 2,500 scheduled for Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware. The hardest-hit airports included those in Chicago, the New York City area and Boston.
High snowfall projections were expected up the coast to the Philadelphia and New York City areas, with seaside communities from the Jersey Shore to suburban Long Island and southeastern Connecticut potentially seeing heavier snowfall rates and stronger winds.
The coastal communities of Massachusetts could see winds over 60 mph and over two feet of snow.
Area police and fire officials urge people to keep cellphone and electronic devices powered up in the event of a power failure. They say to check on family and neighbors, particularly if they are elderly.
Fire officials also say residents should make sure to check outside vents to make sure they are clear of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Anyone with a generator should keep it outside, fire officials noted.
Residents are also encouraged to clear fire hydrants, at least three feet around, to help firefighters in the event of a fire.
“The best people who know where the fire hydrants are are the people in the neighborhood,” North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
North Attleboro has over 1,100 fire hydrants and some without the metal flags on top which help firefighters locate them in heavy snowstorms, Coleman said.
Shoveling out the hydrants for firefighters can allow them to immediately begin to fight a fire, Coleman said.
“If we have to shovel two or three feet it’s going to take some time,” Coleman said.
A typical fire engine with 500 gallons on board can deplete its water supply in about two minutes, according to the fire chief, so having quick access to a hydrant is essential.
Municipal buildings, such as public libraries will be closed Saturday. Other buildings that will be closed include municipal landfills, the Mansfield Green and Recycling Center, North Attleboro Transfer Station and the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
Area libraries were busy Friday as patrons stocked up on books and other items for the storm.
“Make sure to grab all your snow-day movies, books, games to hunker down with,” Norfolk Public Library stated on its website.
The library posted on Facebook that it has four of five essential storm supplies: books, movies, games, and puzzles. The only such item it said it doesn’t have: snacks.
“The Norfolk Public Library seems to have more foot traffic recently with people stocking up on library items before the storm,” Library Director Libby O’Neill said Friday.
And a local resident responding to a post about storm preparations on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page was checking items off his to-do list Friday.
“Fill the birdfeeders, fill the snowblower, stock the wood for the fireplace, then make sure the in-laws are good,” said Gregory Ilkowitz.
GATRA suspended service on Saturday and Sunday.
The MBTA was curtailing some service but expected to run commuter rail on a regular weekend schedule. Amtrak suspended northeast regional service between Boston and New York.
Plainridge casino in Plainville was scheduled to close at 2 a.m. Saturday and reopen early Sunday.
Police urge residents to call your utility provider in the event of a power failure. National Grid is 1-800-465-1212 and Eversource is 1-800-592-2000.