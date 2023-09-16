Kristine Bonneau’s Paine Road home in North Attleboro was severely flooded Monday night from torrential rain that deluged the town and Attleboro.
Bonneau said her home was flooded with 6 feet of water within about 30 minutes. She said she never had much flooding before.
“It washed out the whole basement and garage,” Bonneau said.
A town building official issued a cease and desist order prohibiting Bonneau’s family from living in the house.
The area of Sheldonville and Paine roads near Cumberland was particularly swamped, with several homes deluged with water and several vehicles stranded.
Overall, about 200 homes in North Attleboro were damaged by flooding, town officials said. Fire Chief Chris Coleman said it might have been the worst storm he’s seen in his 26 years with the fire department.
While about 5 inches was recorded in town Monday, as much as 10 inches had fallen in multiple days, saturating the ground.
Monday’s flooding was followed by a minor tornado touching down in the west part of North Attleboro Wednesday night and the area was expected to feel some of the effects of Hurricane Lee Friday night into Saturday.
It has been a wild weather week for the town and other communities in The Sun Chronicle area, and authorities and weather experts warn homeowners to expect more such extreme weather events due to climate change.
During a tour of North Attleboro’s flood damage Tuesday, Gov. Maura Healey painted a dire picture of things to come.
“These things we’ve never seen before,” she said. “We’re seeing them across the state and across the country. It’s just devastating.”
This week’s flooding follows other summer storms that brought significant rainfall throughout the season and tornadoes to North Attleboro and Mansfield in August and part of Foxboro, Mansfield and Easton in July.
While tornadoes are relatively rare, they are not uncommon in the New England area, meteorologists say. The region averages about a handful of tornadoes a year, the National Weather Service said. But there were five in July alone.
In Leominster, which Healey also toured Tuesday, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said during a news conference that up to 300 people were evacuated during the storm. That included residents of a high-rise apartment building and a nursing home. Mazzarella said the city has not seen such widespread damage since a hurricane in 1936. He said most buildings downtown flooded and some collapsed. Rail service into Boston also was disrupted.
“The storm stopped over us last night. It didn’t move for close to five hours. It had dumped 11 inches of rain,” Mazzarella said.
Late Tuesday, Healey declared a state of emergency following the “catastrophic flash flooding and property damage” in two counties and other communities. The 10 inches of rain over six hours earlier in the week was a “200-year event,” said Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
What’s a homeowner to do?
While public safety, DPW and other municipal personnel do their best to respond to emergency situations, officials say homeowners also need to take the initiative to protect their homes and heed warnings from the authorities and weather experts.
Public safety personnel and others can be stretched responding to emergencies when extreme weather events hit and it can take time to get to one’s home.
Local fire departments will respond to calls for flooded homes, evaluate the flooding, and ensure utilities are safe and that there is no danger of fire. However, most won’t pump out basements.
“We refer them to a restoration company,” Coleman said. “We will investigate.”
Attleboro also saw flooded homes Monday.
“Residents will also need to take proper precautions to protect themselves, their homes, and their property,” Mayor Catheen DeSimone said.
That was in full display this week as residents in Attleboro and North Attleboro turned out by the dozens to fill sandbags made available at their local DPW yards.
Other steps homeowners can take, business representatives and municipal officials say, include having properly maintained pumps if the area of a home is susceptible to flooding, ensuring gutters are clear of leaves and other debris as well as snow, and having an emergency generator if power goes out.
Making sure trees are properly maintained is also recommended to avoid trees and limbs damaging a home and causing power failures.
DPW officials urge residents to make sure their storm drains are free of leaves and other debris. In the winter, clearing snow from them is helpful and fire officials routinely ask residents to help shovel out fire hydrants during snowy winters.
Also, many residents are not fully aware of what their insurance policies cover, which may not include flood damage to homes.
Anyone who experienced flood damage should contact their insurance company regardless of whether they have flood coverage, North Attleboro officials said, also urging residents to check for damage and document those damages with photos for insurance claims.
It’s not just homeowners who have to worry. Those living in apartments are also being impacted by the stormy weather.
At the 21 East Street apartment complex in North Attleboro, the parking lot was again flooded Monday into Tuesday, with several vehicles damaged. That followed flooding there last Saturday when firefighters had to rescue some people from vehicles.
“This was worse” than previous flooding, tenant Laura Hagan said of Monday’s deluge, adding her car “was a little bit flooded. It came up to the tires.”
One tenant had water over the hood of her car, she said.
“It was a total loss,” Hagan said. “This whole street gets flooded.”
Becky Tanguay, another tenant, said she had been in Maine when the rain hit.
“We came back to this mess,” Tanguay said, noting elevators in the apartment building weren’t working Tuesday. “It’s crazy. The worst I’ve seen it.”
The area is near the Ten Mile River and prone to flooding.
“It’s been an ongoing issue,” Town Manager Michael Borg said, adding the town has been working to address it with state and federal assistance.
For now, the apartment’s management company has an emergency parking plan in place where vehicles are moved to another nearby parking lot when flooding is expected.
“In areas where development is prevalent along rivers and streams such as the Ten Mile, we unfortunately have seen the damage that can occur during storm events because of flooding and storm water runoff,” North Attleboro Conservation Administrator Shannon Palmer said.
North Attleboro passed a stormwater bylaw in 2020 and the conservation commission hopes to pursue adoption of a wetlands bylaw in the near future, she said.
“The increased frequency and duration of storms we are seeing with climate change exemplifies the need for municipalities to have strong wetlands bylaws and storm water bylaws,” Palmer said. “It is ever more apparent that protecting our waterways and bordering wetlands is a necessity to deal with the impacts of climate change and to have resilient communities.
“Bordering wetlands and floodplains provide flood storage and prevent storm damage in addition to other community benefits. By limiting development in these areas, reducing impervious coverage, and maintaining drainage patterns, wetlands will continue to function as intended and provide these important benefits.
“During unprecedented storm events as we have seen recently, flooding and flood damage is inevitable, but the commission strives to better protect the town’s wetland resources and help North Attleboro work towards building stronger climate resiliency.”
Attleboro’s conservation agent/environmental planner, Nicholas Wyllie, said there’s a combination of things homeowners can do to protect their properties.
“Homeowners should start thinking about where stormwater goes once it hits their property,” he said, mentioning gutters and downspouts. “If not properly directed, the water can cause flooding elsewhere.”
To capture the water, Wyllie suggests constructing a rain garden, a shallow depression that contain native plants that can withstand high volumes of water.
“These rain gardens help infiltrate the stormwater into the ground and help filter out pollutants,” Wyllie said. “Planting more trees and shrubs on the property can help absorb more water and stabilize soils to prevent erosion from occurring.”
Also, a shallow grass ditch known as a swale can be created to help convey stormwater into the rain gardens.
“When managing stormwater, you want to slow down the water and spread it out as much as you can,” Wyllie said. “Unfortunately some properties within the city, especially downtown, are limited on space so these options will not work for everyone.”
Businesses respond
Businesses such as roofers and basement waterproofing have been straight out in the area this week responding to flooding and leaks and preparing homes for more potential rain from Hurricane Lee.
"We’ve had a lot of calls this week from homeowners reporting wet basements and other concerns after the heavy rains," said Tom Matthews, general manager of DryZone Basement Systems that does work in the area. "There seems to be a greater sense of urgency to have us inspect their basements and crawl spaces. You get the feeling that homeowners were holding off from working on their basement but no longer can wait."
What advice does Matthews offer homeowners?
"Don’t wait. The big storms have hit us already and they will strike again," Matthews said. "Your problem will only get worse over time."
Wingman Plumbing & Mechanical in North Attleboro has also been extremely busy.
“Our business has increased dramatically this week in the replacement of hot water tanks, sump pump repairs due to malfunction and improper installation, new sump pump installation for future flooding issues, and boiler repairs due to this unprecedented amount of flooding to the area,” owner/operator Alfred Vanacore said. “We certainly got a lot of rain recently, which caught a lot of people off guard.”
Vanacore has several tips for homeowners to try to avoid costly damage.
“If you know that you get water occasionally in your basement, then you should check your sump pump periodically to make sure that it is operating correctly,” Vanacore said. “You may also want to make sure that there is nothing nearby that may fall into the pump basin that could affect its proper operation.”
Another tip is to install inexpensive battery-operated water alarms which can be placed in various locations in the basement to alert that water is rapidly rising. “It may give you enough time to ensure the sump pump is working correctly,” he said.
To ensure water is diverted away from a home, make sure gutters are clear of debris and downspouts should have no blockages and be angled to an open area so they can carry the water away from the foundation, Vanacore said.
“Also, take a walk down your street to ensure that the storm drain grates are clear,” he said.
If water is starting to come into your basement, the business owner said you may want to shut off the power to equipment to stop them from shorting out and avoid getting electrocuted. Any flooded equipment should be inspected by a qualified technician prior to putting it back into service, Vanacore added.
Joshua Campbell at Mr. Gutter in Smithfield, R.I., which serves Southeastern Massachusetts including Attleboro and North Attleboro and Rhode Island, said he has been flooded with calls from people trying to get their gutters in top shape because of the crazy weather.
He said his business has really been affected by climate change and is always busy.
Destito Tree Team in North Attleboro finds itself in the same situation.
"Business has been busy this week with a little extra pressure with emergencies and storm damage," arborist consultant Shawn Langille said. "This week we saw more trees split apart and uproot from the saturation in the ground.
"My advice to homeowner would be removing large encroaching trees around the perimeter of the property is not just removing large healthy trees for no reason," Langille said. "It is thinning of the tree line to remove the large trees that are growing for open space, which is usually the footprint of the home. This not only protects your investment, but it allows the smaller trees to grow up and take over the space, which will leave you with a much more manageable and safer perimeter for the near future."