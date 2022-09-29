The Fort Myers area in Southwestern Florida was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, with a 12-foot storm surge and 155 mile-per-hour winds, and today there are concerns about whether those who failed to evacuate are still alive.
Pam Fuller Gauvin is a 1976 graduate of North Attleboro High School and has been in Florida since 1988.
She is one of those with that concern.
She lives in Hernando County which did not get hit as hard as Tampa or Fort Myers which are to the south and endured the brunt of the storm.
But Gauvin has great concern for an elderly man who is a relative of one of her friends.
Gauvin said the 84-year-old, who she did not name and who was one of those who chose not to evacuate from his Fort Myers Beach home, which is just south of the island of Cayo Costa where Ian first came ashore, became trapped when the storm surge flooded his house.
His story will likely be similar to many others once the water dries and all is known.
He was forced to flee to the attic of his one-story home with his two cats.
They then became trapped when the ladder he used to get to the attic fell down.
Officials talked him into going to the attic because the storm was raging and rescue was impossible.
“Cajun navy, local and state emergency and law enforcement, no one could take on the storm to get to him,” Gauvin said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The winds and surge (were) too strong.”
She said the man’s phone battery died and he had no way to communicate.
“Rescuers have him on a list for help and know where he is located,” Gauvin said. “We can only pray at this time that he will be rescued in good health this morning.”
Gauvin said Hernando County had strong winds and rain, knocking down trees and power lines on Wednesday and overnight, but all in all the residents there were “very fortunate.”
“Will know more as photos come in daylight,” she said.
Thomas Smith lives in Fort Myers.
He’s been a resident of Florida for 26 years, but fortunately his home did not suffer too much damage.
“I lost a shed and some soffit and fascia,” Smith, who’s a former Foxboro resident, said. “A lot of people got flooded. There may be a lot of dead because they didn’t leave when they were told to.
This is the worst I’ve seen flood-wise.”
Smith works for the city in the code enforcement department.
“I’ll be out doing damage assessment for the next five or six days,” he said. “I’m cleaning up my yard so I’ve got to go.”
Susan White, the mother of Daniel White of Attleboro, wrote that she and another mom, Wendy Landry, mother of Meghan Landry, also of Attleboro, endured some stressful moments worrying about their kids who are 2021 graduates of Attleboro High School and who are both sophomores at the University of Tampa.
“It has been a stressful few days for the parents back in here in Attleboro,” White wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
She said Daniel and Meghan accompanied friends to Delray Beach and Sebastian on the east coast of Florida north of Miami to find shelter.
“The university canceled classes for the week on Sunday and all students were evacuated on Monday,” Smith said. “They both left the area with friends and went to Delray Beach and Sebastian to escape the brunt of the storm.”
But the storm, which was at one point 500 miles wide, couldn’t be escaped so easily.
It spawned tornadoes in some places and never let up on the rain and wind.
“They endured tornado warnings and heavy wind and rain in those areas,” White said. “But nothing like it could have been had they remained in Tampa.”
White said officials at the university are assessing the damage, but it appears to be minimal.
Daniel and Meghan will be able to return to their dorms on Friday and classes will resume on Monday.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.