APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida

This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP

The Fort Myers area in Southwestern Florida was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, with a 12-foot storm surge and 155 mile-per-hour winds, and today there are concerns about whether those who failed to evacuate are still alive.

Pam Fuller Gauvin is a 1976 graduate of North Attleboro High School and has been in Florida since 1988.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.