The latest heat wave to embroil the area did not go quietly.
Strong thunderstorms rolled in Wednesday night and knocked down trees, branches and utility wires, leaving thousands of area homes and businesses in the dark.
Nearly 100 area customers were still without power late Thursday morning, including 43 in Attleboro, National Grid reported.
Most of the damage came from roughly 8:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday as the swift moving storms packing gusty winds swept through.
Rehoboth and Seekonk were particularly hard hit, with 1,656 customers out in Seekonk and 1,481 in Rehoboth, National Grid said.
Other power failures included 169 in Attleboro, 330 in Norton, 92 in Franklin, and 37 in Foxboro, but just five in Plainville.
In Norton, a power line was reported down on Kilsyth Road, and a tree on Newcomb Street.
In Mansfield, trees and wires fell on Pratt Street. A large tree was observed in a backyard on Van Gemert Drive, and multiple trees and branches fell on Cedar Ridge Lane.
Several trees and wires were blown down in Franklin.
Easton, which borders Norton and Mansfield, was also heavily impacted, with 3,036 — or about one-third — of the town without electricity.
Easton also had a brush fire sparked by downed wires.
About 4,500 customers in Bristol County lost electricity, National Grid said.
After three straight days of 90 degree temps that began Monday and constituted the second heat wave of the season, Thursday only reached 86 degrees at 12:30 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
Heavy rain — up to 2 inches with isolated flooding, and possible additional thunderstorms and wind damage was forecast into Friday.
The Fourth of July weekend is poised to also see unsettled weather.
Friday and Saturday should be cooler but cloudy, with some rain and temperatures topping off in the low 70s and upper 60s. Sunday, July 4, could still see some rain, with highs in the mid-70s, meteorologists said.
The weather should dry out for Monday, which many have off because of the holiday falling on a Sunday. A high of 82 is forecast.
