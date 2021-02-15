WRENTHAM -- Thousands of dollars in clothing was reported stolen early Monday morning in a "smash and grab" theft from a clothing store at the Wrentham Villlage Premium Outlets.
Police reported the break-in and theft occurred about 5:30 a.m. at the Burberry store before the Route 1A mall opened for business.
Three suspects smashed through the front door and fled in what was described as a SUV crossover-style vehicle.
In a bulletin to area police departments, the vehicle was described as having New York license plates.
The break-in is under investigation.
