Some much-needed rain fell from a strong storm Tuesday morning but unwelcome heavy winds brought down trees and limbs, blocking roads, hitting homes and causing power failures in the Attleboro area.
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power, according to National Grid, including 2,176 in Attleboro, 608 in Rehoboth, 381 in Seekonk, 316 in Norton, and 202 in Foxboro. Also, 365 were out in Franklin, and 136 in Dighton.
There was wind damage across Southern New England.
A high wind gust of 44 mph was recorded at 7 a.m. by the Attleboro Water Department.
In Attleboro, a large tree completely blocked Lindsey Street, and other roads were shut down to traffic.
In North Attleboro, a large tree branch was reported down on South Washington Street (Route 1).
A large tree fell on power lines in the area of 491 Hickory Road (Route 120).
In Norton, a resident returning home about 6 a.m. found a tree struck their home on Fairlee Lane, and the building department was notified.
A woman at 25 Meadowbrook Lane shortly before 8 a.m. reported her basement was filling with smoke and there was smoke coming from an electrical box. Shortly after that, smoke was reported in a home at 38 Meadowbrook.
Also, wires landed on a camper off Island Road, trapping occupants about 7 a.m.
A tree and wires blocked South Washington Street, and another tree fell over Fordham Drive.
Over in neighboring Mansfield, trees and wires were down on Brookside Drive and a tree rested on wires on Essex Street.
Plainville had a tree fall at 72 Washington St. (Route 1) about 6 a.m.
In Foxboro, a large tree limb landed on Prospect Street between Water and Granite.
Wires were reported down in the area of 36 North Grove St.
In Seekonk about 6:30 a.m., a car was reported to have hit a fallen tree and the driver suffered a possible head injury at 395 Woodlawn Ave.
A tree fell on power lines on Chestnut Hill Drive, pulling utility poles toward the road, police said.
In Rehoboth near the Seekonk line, a tree had fallen on Pine Street.
And in Dighton, a tree was reported partially blocking Route 44 near Fairway Drive.
A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service in Norton was set to expire at 10 a.m.
The rain was needed as the region has been in a drought, including all of Massachusetts.
Just about all of this month has been dry, with the last significant rain in Attleboro nearly half an inch Sept. 2. There had been only .06 inches since until Tuesday.
September usually sees about 4 inches of rain.
Only 2 inches was recorded in August, a month that typically gets about twice that much.
The lack of rain had weakened tree roots, officials say.
With the drought, there was no threat of waterways overflowing as their water levels have been down, but leaves clogged some storm drains, causing some street flooding.
The timing of the storm disrupted the commute to work and school.
There could be more rain Friday, meteorologists said.
