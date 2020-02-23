ATTLEBORO -- After a year's absence, Attleboro's Winter Night Festival made a welcomed return on Saturday night, with thousands of people gathering in the downtown area for the event.
The festival's earlier start time of 4 p.m. brought many more families and children to the event, with numerous patrons arriving as early as 3:45.
Within an hour, the blocked-off section of Park Street was clogged with people.
The near-instantaneous transformation of having no one in the area to "a mob" was an amazing sight for Mim Fawcett, executive director of the Attleboro Arts Museum.
"It is very validating to have people come to a 4 o'clock event at 3:45," Fawcett said.
Fawcett also said that numerous people were also just glad to have the event back after its cancellation last year.
The added bonus was that it was the event's 10-year milestone.
"It confirms the fact I love this event," Fawcett said. "There aren't that many things that are going on in the wintertime, and it's great for me to hear that it's an established tradition with some families."
Along with the earlier start time, a new feature for the festival was the added number of roaming performers: the Snow Queen princess, who made her way around the Festival grounds on stilts; a contact juggler and an LED-light juggler.
Other new attractions were horse and wagon rides by Liberty Farm from Harrisville, R.I., and "unicorn" rides for young children sponsored by New England Behavioral Services.
To supplement this particular attraction, children had the opportunity to receive a free stuffed unicorn from the Behavioral Services' booth by picking up and index card which could be checked off at three various places within the festival.
Returning favorites included the alpacas from Kave Rock Farms of Rehoboth, the hayrides provided by E.D. Liston Landscaping, the ice sculptures by Art In Ice, and the bonfire conducted by the Attleboro Fire Department, which provided a welcome source of warmth for festival-goers as the temperatures began to drop.
The interior of the museum and city hall were as packed with people as were the outdoor venues, with face- painting and live music taking place in city hall and caricatures and craft vendors at the museum.
Hungry patrons were also packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the food court which was situated in the parking lot between the registry and city hall. Even with festival guests coming and going to other events, and the lines of customers winding around them, people were generally respectful of each other.
Yvette Onoyan of Attleboro, who came with her sister, husband and two children, noticed this as she waited for her food from The Burgundian Gourmet Coffee and Waffles.
"Even waiting in lines, people are being courteous," she said.
Onoyan, who had not been to the festival before, enjoyed the ample activities provided for both children and adults.
"It was fun being in city hall and seeing all the pictures of the people who have served over the years and the progression of time," Onoyan said.
Chris and Jessica Chappell of Attleboro, who were also attending the festival for the first time, stood with their two daughters, 8-year-old Kayleigh and 6-year-old Lyric, who were eagerly awaiting their turn for the unicorn rides.
"The fact (the festival) is free is very cool," Jessica Chappell said. "And it's community-based, which is also very cool."
