FRANKLIN — A threatening message was found Monday in a girls bathroom at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, but it was found not to be credible.
The police department’s school resource officer was notified about 7:40 a.m. and began an investigation with school administrators.
School staff interviewed students and reviewed closed-circuit television video of the area.
“It was quickly determined that no credible threat to the school existed and the school day was not disrupted,” police said Tuesday in a press release.
School administrators sent a message to families of all students advising them of the incident.
“At this time there are no pending criminal charges against any person and the school staff is continuing to look into the source of the message,” police said.
Police will continue to monitor the investigation and provide help to school administrators as requested.
Students from 11 communities, including Wrentham, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk, and Seekonk, attend the school.
