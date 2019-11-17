WRENTHAM -- Superintendent Paul Zinni says a threatening note was found in a boys' bathroom at King Philip Regional High School and that police and school officials are continuing their investigation into the incident.
A high school staff member reported finding a crumpled note containing threatening language behind a toilet in a boys' bathroom on Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a statement released by Zinni on Saturday.
The Wrentham Police Department was immediately notified and launched an investigation, he said.
The note does not reference specific acts of violence or specific weapons, however, it does contain threatening and vulgar language along with negative references toward the school's wrestling team and its members, Zinni said.
High school officials and the Wrentham police are working closely in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121 or report it to King Philip High School administration at 508-520-7991.
Police and school officials will provide further information when it becomes available, Zinni said.
