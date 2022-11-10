NORTON -- Firefighters battled a wind-fueled, 3-acre brush fire in woods off Dean Street for 3 ½ hours Thursday afternoon.
The blaze was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the woods and along power lines behind 236 Dean St., Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTON -- Firefighters battled a wind-fueled, 3-acre brush fire in woods off Dean Street for 3 ½ hours Thursday afternoon.
The blaze was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the woods and along power lines behind 236 Dean St., Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
The fire consumed an older storage shed and some trailers behind the home, according to the fire chief.
“It was a little windy so that didn’t help matters much,” Simmons said.
Shortly after the fire was reported, a car accident occurred on Interstate 495 South, south of Route 123.
The crash was handled by Mansfield firefighters because local firefighters were busy with the brush fire, Simmons said.
No serious injuries were reported in the accident. State police are investigating.
Local firefighters were assisted with the brush fire by Rehoboth firefighters who responded with an engine truck, a tanker and two brush trucks. Attleboro firefighters responded on an engine truck and a state Forestry Department truck helped.
The Norton Emergency Management Agency also responded and Norton police handled traffic.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.