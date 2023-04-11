NORTON -- A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a house on Carlton Drive early Tuesday night.
The fire at 3 Carlton Drive was first reported about 6 p.m. as a fully engulfed deck, but the flames quickly spread up the back of the two-story house.
All occupants had evacuated the home, fire officials said.
Firefighters began venting the roof and fighting the fire in the attic but were forced to evacuate from the roof and inside the home after part of the rear roof collapsed.
Firefighters then had to fight the fire with a "defensive attack" from outside the home.
The fire was still not under control as of 7 p.m., and fire officials estimated they would be at the scene at least another two hours.
Mansfield, Attleboro, Rehoboth, Easton and Raynham firefighters assisted at the scene and Foxboro and Rehoboth firefighters covered the town's fire stations.
Mansfield Fire Department sent additional air supply tanks.
National Grid was called to cut power.
The state fire marshal's office was also summoned to the scene along with the town building commissioner.
The house was described as about 4,000 square feet.
Carlton Drive is off Downing Drive, which is off Burt Street.
