NORTON -- Three people face arraignment Thursday in Attleboro District Court on drug charges stemming from a raid at a local hotel.
The suspects were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday after local police and members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a room at the Extended Stay America at 280 South Washington St. in Norton, according to police.
Seized in the raid were about 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 14 grams of a powder believed to be heroin and fentanyl, $330 cash and alleged drug paraphernalia hidden in the room, police Lt. Todd Jackson said in a press release.
Arrested were Michael Demers, 56, who police say is homeless; Leann Souza, 30, of Middleboro, and Nicole Medeiros, 42, of Taunton.
Demers was charged with trafficking of in a Class A Substance and trafficking in a Class B substance.
Souza was charged with possession of a Class B substance, identified as Adderall.
Medeiros was wanted on warrants issued by Taunton District Court for motor vehicle and drug charges.
Assisting in the raid was a state Department of Correction K9 Max and his handler.
