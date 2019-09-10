ATTLEBORO — Three of eight tennis courts at Attleboro High School could be ripped up to make way for more parking during the construction of a new school on land adjacent to the existing one.
Temporary lots have been created for student and staff parking, but Superintendent David Sawyer told the school committee Monday the school is about 20 spaces short of what is needed for everyone.
He said replacing tennis courts with parking could create spaces for 50 more vehicles, which will make up for the 20-space deficit with 30 more for students who become old enough to drive during the school year.
There would still be five tennis courts left over, which is enough to accommodate the boys and girls teams.
Sawyer said the issue will be taken up by the school building commission.
Mayor Paul Heroux, who is chairman of the commission, said the move has to be made.
“We need the additional parking,” he said.
What had been the main lot at the high school is now the location of the construction site for the new school.
Much of the area has been torn up for installation of utility lines.
Construction of the $260 million school building is expected to start soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.