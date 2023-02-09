ATTLEBORO — At least three or the four candidates for mayor agree that the city needs to seriously consider ending its on-street winter parking ban.
The candidates said with today’s technology, the city could send out alerts declaring a temporary parking ban if a large storm is approaching rather than keeping a ban in place throughout the season.
Many communities have similar winter parking bans intended to prevent parked cars from obstructing plows and making snow removal more difficult.
In Malden, however, Mayor Gary Christenson has ended his city’s ban for the rest of the year, jokingly declaring an end to winter.
In Attleboro, the mayor does not have the authority to end the ban, which is set by city ordinance. Only the city council can do that.
When Paul Heroux was mayor he talked to the city’s legal counsel about not enforcing the ban but was told he is required to enforce all ordinances.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney has expressed support for repealing the ban and said he would not enforce it in a “dagnet” style.
Three of the four candidates for mayor in the Feb. 28 special election said to varying degrees they want to reconsider the current policy.
The candidates are vying to replace Heroux, who resigned recently to become sheriff of Bristol County.
The current ban inconveniences residents who do not have driveways and who have to find an off-street parking spot during the winter, the candidates pointed out.
One candidate, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone, is co-sponsoring a measure that would repeal the current ban and replace it with provisions giving the police chief and public works superintendent the power to declare a temporary emergency and ban street parking citywide for at least 24 to 48 hours.
Vehicles in violation of the declaration could be towed away.
“Because it’s 2023 and I think we can do better to not inconvenience so many residents,” she said.
Another candidate, acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, the former council president, said past attempts in the council to repeal the ban have failed.
“The result is the legislation is either voted down or left to just melt in committee,” he said.
But, he said a change is warranted because the ban is outdated and expensive for some residents.
“The ban targets neighborhoods consisting of multi-family homes and apartments where even in good weather there aren’t enough street parking spots,” he said.
A note of caution was voiced by a third candidate, former Councilor John Davis.
Davis said lifting the ban would help residents with parking issues but the city could potentially be held liable if a truck sanding a road hits a parked car.
He said if there is a sudden icing of roads and no emergency declared, cars would be parked in the streets when sander trucks are dispatched.
The fourth mayoral candidate, Timothy Barone, could not be reached for comment.