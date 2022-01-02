REHOBOTH -- Three people were injured in a cooking explosion at a local home New Year's Eve.
The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on Rocky Hill Road.
The injured received burns and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The Rehoboth Fire Department had received a 911 call about an “explosion with someone burned” at the house.
When they arrived, firefighters discovered three people had been burned.
A preliminary investigation by Rehoboth fire and police officials indicated the fire was caused by a cooking accident.
