MANSFIELD -- A portion of School Street in West Mansfield was closed for about a half-hour late Thursday morning after a three-car crash.
No serious injuries were reported in the 11 a.m. crash in the area of 875 School St., where there is a bend in the road.
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and another to Morton Hospital in Taunton.
A Norton ambulance crew assisted Mansfield firefighters.
Police blocked both ends of Old Elm Street at School Street and diverted traffic and school buses around the crash scene down Old Elm Street.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.