NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three people charged last year with participating in a large-scale steroid distribution ring allegedly spearheaded by a local man have agreed to plead guilty.
The defendants, Alison Shepard Esser and James McLaughlin of North Attleboro and Mason A. Nieves of Providence, have agreed to plead to a charge of conspiracy to distribute steroids, according to court records.
The plea agreements were filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Providence and change-of-plea hearings are scheduled Feb. 3.
A judge will decide whether to accept their pleas.
Last February, Shepard Esser, then 41, McLaughlin, then 34, and Nieves, then 27, were arrested by federal agents with Esser’s former husband, David Esser.
Federal prosecutors alleged David Esser, 47, of North Attleboro, imported steroids from Hong Kong and distributed them by mail throughout the United States with the help of his co-defendants.
David Esser and the others were freed on bond but he was arrested again on Dec. 11 allegedly for continuing to conduct his steroid operation with the help of a Virginia man.
A judge revoked his bail and he is now in federal custody.
The co-defendants initially faced criminal complaints charging them with a host of counts but they have agreed to waive indictment and plead guilty to an information charging them with a single conspiracy count.
Federal prosecutors have the option of prosecuting by way of criminal complaint, an information or indictment.
The prosecution alleges the defendants conspired with David Esser to distribute steroids from Jan. 1, 2018 to Feb. 19, 2020 when they were arrested, according to the information.
The maximum penalty for the charge is 10 years in prison but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at or below federal sentencing guidelines.
A judge is not bound by the guidelines.
Under the agreements, the defendants agree to cooperate with the government and testify in any legal proceedings in the case.
McLaughlin’s lawyer, Andrew Berg of West Warwick, William Dimitri of Providence, lawyer for Nieves, and Tim Morgan of Warwick, lawyer for Shepard-Esser, declined to comment.
