ATTLEBORO -- Three people were injured Friday morning when four cars collided and one of the vehicles rolled over on Interstate 95 North.
The three victims, all drivers and lone occupants in their vehicles, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, fire Capt. John Buckley said.
The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. south of the Route 123 exit, backing up traffic for about a half hour with two lanes closed.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by state police.
