SEEKONK -- Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after two Jeeps collided on Interstate 195, with one rolling over and the other ending up in the woods.
The victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to fire Capt. Sandra Lowery.
The accident occurred about 7:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the weigh station.
Traffic was slowed through the area but the high-speed and middle traveling lanes were open, Lowery said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police from the Dartmouth barracks.
