BFHS Spanish Award Students
Bishop Feehan High School students Mia Almanzar (junior), Rohit De (sophomore) and Haley McGee (junior) skills in Spanish have led to each of them earning major awards.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Three Bishop Feehan High School students have been honored with national Spanish language awards and can now participate in a travel program this summer.

Attleboro resident Haley McGee, 17, a junior at the Feehan, received a Bertie Green Junior Travel Award from the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, a Spanish honor society for high school students. Recipients of the award can take a one-week trip to Costa Rica to immerse themselves in the language and culture and take part in community service.

