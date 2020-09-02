REHOBOTH -- Three people were injured, two seriously -- one with life-threatening injuries -- in a three-vehicle accident that involved a dump truck early Wednesday afternoon on Route 44.
The accident was reported shortly after noon in the area of Wilmarth Bridge Road and involved two SUVs along with the truck.
Rehoboth Fire and Ambulance arrived on scene a short time later and began extrication of two victims who were trapped in the SUVs, Police Sgt. Norman Todd said.
Three people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, with injuries that were considered minor, serious but non-life threatening, and serious and life-threatening, Todd said.
The crash is being investigated by the Rehoboth Police along with the Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit, the Bristol County DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Truck Enforcement unit.
