NORTH ATTLEBORO — A mother and her two children suffered minor injuries over the July 4th holiday weekend when the car they were traveling in and a fire truck heading to an emergency call collided, officials said.
Firefighters were traveling south on Route 1 near Interstate 295 about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the truck collided with the rear of the car in the left travel lane, Police Chief Richard McQaude said Tuesday.
The fire truck had its emergency lights and siren activated at the time. The driver of the car stopped and the fire engine was unable to avoid the collision, according to the police chief.
The mother and her children were taken by ambulances to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment of apparent minor injuries, officials said.
The driver of the car, Maima Goetheh, 44, of North Attleboro, was given a traffic citation for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters were responding to the Emerald Square mall for an alarm, which turned out to be smoke in an elevator room.
The fire truck is out of service for repairs to the front bumper, Coleman said. Because a ladder truck is also out of service for repairs, the fire department has a Plainville engine on loan.