MANSFIELD — Three members of the town fire department — Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo, Capt. Donald Tebeau and EMS officer/Lt. Justin Desrosiers — are finalists to replace Chief Neal Boldrighini, who is retiring after a dozen years in the job.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas announced the finalists and was scheduled to interview them Tuesday and Wednesday.
The chief’s position is being filled through the Civil Service procedures.
Boldrighini originally was expected to retire in September.
Plans were for him to remain on the job long enough to see the fire department move into the new public safety building, which opened earlier this fall off Route 106 near East Street. The building also houses a new police station.
Boldrighini, a town native, replaced Chief Robert Bellavance in 2007 and has been a firefighter for nearly three decades.
In addition to spending a lot of time on plans for the new fire station, the chief in recent years has been active seeking revenue for the fire department. He landed a grant for nearly $1 million that was used to hire four firefighters.
Boldrighini also has worked with the police department on matters concerning the Xfinity Center, and he began the popular and successful Student Awareness for Fire Education (SAFE) program, where firefighters teach local elementary school children about fire safety.
