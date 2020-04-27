WRENTHAM — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident late Monday afternoon on Route 1.
The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the Interstate Travel Plaza truck stop.
Two patients were taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. One person suffered a possible punctured lung, fire officials said.
The vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Foxboro and Norfolk firefighters assisted at the accident scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.