NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in an accident on Route 1 that temporarily shut down part of the highway Tuesday night.
The rear-end collision was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Showcase Cinemas.
A nurse was reported to have been among the first to render aid to the victims.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said one victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Two others were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Plainville assisted local firefighters.
North Attleboro Electric Department workers responded for wires that were down.
Police say the cause of the accident is under investigation.
