ATTLEBORO -- A dump truck rolled over in a crash on Interstate 295 North Wednesday afternoon, injuring three people and delaying traffic.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. just before to the Interstate 95 North exit.
It involved the dump truck, a box truck and an SUV, according to state police and fire officials.
The driver of the dump truck and two occupants in the SUV were taken by ambulances to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, but the injuries were not serious, according to Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins.
Between 50 and 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a saddle tank on the dump truck but were contained fairly quickly by firefighters using an absorbent, Perkins said.
No storm drains were affected.
The dump truck rolled on its side across all the travel lanes of the highway and only the breakdown lane was open to allow traffic through, officials said.
North Attleboro firefighters assisted Attleboro fire officials at the scene.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area and told to expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
