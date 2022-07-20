Three people were injured in separate car crashes on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro and on Route 1 in North Attleboro Wednesday morning in which two of the victims were briefly trapped in their cars.
In Attleboro, police say a car traveling southbound on Newport Avenue collided with a car traveling northbound as it was attempting to take a left onto Ellendale Road about 8:50 a.m.
After the collision, police Capt. James MacDonald said the northbound car then crashed into a utility pole.
The driver of that car, a 57-year-old Providence man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to MacDonald.
Firefighters had to use to a power-cutting tool and freed the man from the vehicle within minutes, he said.
The driver of the other car, a woman in her late 20s, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries.
Newport Avenue was closed for about 45 minutes-to-an- hour, according to the police captain.
In North Attleboro, one car flipped onto its side after colliding with another car on Route 1 just south of the entrance to Stop & Shop about 10:40 a.m.
The driver of the car on its side, a middle-aged woman, was trapped for about 15 minutes but did not appear to suffer from any serious injuries, fire Capt. Joseph Flynn Jr. said.
Firefighters had to use power-cutting tools to take out the windshield and cut part of the roof off the car to free the woman from the vehicle, Flynn said.
She was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the other car was not reported injured.
One lane southbound lane was open but police had to close both lanes briefly to have the vehicles towed from the scene.