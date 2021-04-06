WRENTHAM -- Three King Philip Regional High School students became ill late Tuesday morning after eating candy believed to be edible marijuana.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said the students were not in any danger but were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
The incident was reported about 11 a.m.
No charges were immediately filed, McGrath said.
Police and school officials are investigating the incident and say the three students were the only ones who became ill.
No other information was released.
The police chief posted an item about the incident on the department’s Facebook page, explaining why ambulances were at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.