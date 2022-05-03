PLAINVILLE — Handling three major emergencies on one shift is a busy day for any small fire department.
But when the calls come within 13 minutes, as they did on Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Richard Ball says assessing medical issues and taking patients to the hospital could not have been done without help from nearby first responders.
“Responding to three serious calls all within 13 minutes is a major challenge, and I am grateful to our mutual aid partners for supporting us and enabling us to address each of these incidents quickly and professionally,” Ball said in a press release.
“The mutual aid system enables all of our fire departments to count on the mutual aid from our partners in times like this, and the system came through for the Town of Plainville today,” he said.
The first call came in at 3:08 p.m. when a car crashed into a tree on Interstate 495 North on the Plainville-Foxboro town line. The driver suffered seriously injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by Plainville paramedics.
Foxboro firefighters helped at the scene.
The second was a medical call at 3:15 p.m. at the Sturdy Urgent Care Center on Messenger Street, in which North Attleboro firefighters staffing an ambulance took a patient to the hospital.
Minutes later, at 3:21 p.m., a car and a school bus carrying a half-dozen students collided in the area of 9 Messenger St. The students and the driver of the bus were checked but no one had to be taken to a hospital.
The driver of the car, however, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by Wrentham firefighters who responded to help at the crash.
Police also responded to handle traffic on the busy street and wait while tow trucks took away the damaged vehicles.