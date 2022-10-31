MANSFIELD — Three firefighters were promoted and one longtime jake retired last week.
Deputy Fire Chief Robert Merritt retired Saturday after serving the town for 32 years, according to the Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers.
During a ceremony at the fire station, firefighter Eric Dufort was promoted to lieutenant, Justin Sliney was promoted to captain and John Terry was elevated to replace Merritt as the deputy fire chief.
Attending the events were Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, select board members Mike Trowbridge and Jess Aptowitz and Town Manager Kevin Dumas.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
