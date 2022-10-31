Deputy Fire Chief Robert Merritt

Mansfield Deputy Fire Chief Robert Merritt gets a handshake and a plaque from Select Board Chairman Mike Trowbridge at the fire station on Merritt’s last day on duty.

 MANSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT

MANSFIELD — Three firefighters were promoted and one longtime jake retired last week.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Merritt retired Saturday after serving the town for 32 years, according to the Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers.

