Three inmates and two Bristol County sheriff’s office staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
The two staff members are corrections officers. Both have reported feeling fine and will be away from the facility for a few weeks, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
In total, 34 staff members have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to duty since the beginning of March. Seven, including the two newly infected corrections officers, remain away from the facility to recover, Darling said.
All recovering individuals are expected back over the next few weeks. One staff member, a health care professional with a private contractor, resigned after recovering, according to Darling.
Among the inmates, 28 have recovered and have returned to general population. Ten, including the three new cases, remain in medical isolation and are being monitored by health care professionals, Darling said.
They are expected to return to the general inmate population over the next few weeks.
Four inmates who tested positive last month were released as their sentences were completed, Darling said.
Since March, the sheriff’s office has instituted many protocols aimed at protecting inmates and staff from the highly contagious virus.
