REHOBOTH -- Three New York City men were arrested Wednesday night following a police chase through town where the pursued vehicle hit speeds of 140 mph on Route 44, police say.
Rehoboth police about 8:15 p.m. responded to Winthrop St. (Route 44) for a report of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at an extremely high rate of speed from Seekonk.
"It was reported that it was passing vehicles and causing vehicles traveling westbound to swerve to avoid a head-on collision," Sgt. James Casey said. "Once the vehicle was spotted by officers from Rehoboth it was determined that the vehicle reached speeds of 140 mph."
As the vehicle approached the intersection of Route 44 and Route 118 its speed was 103 mph, Casey said.
Ptlm. David Aguiar was able to stop all traffic at the intersection, he said, and deploy “Stop Sticks,” which are strung across roadways to deflate tires.
Despite its tires being deflated, the vehicle continued traveling eastbound, making an abrupt left turn at Williams Street and pulling into a driveway, Casey said.
Ptlm. Louis DiBacco, Mark Wetherell and Nicholas Bellavance followed the vehicle into the driveway where it spun out of control, he added.
Three men were found in the vehicle and it was initially believed the driver fled, but it was later determined the driver had switched seats with a passenger, Casey said.
The occupants were identified as Justin Vargas, 20; Michael Vargas, 20; and Narciso Urena, 27, all of Queens, N.Y.
Sgt. Fundakowski began a search for the driver and the State Police Air Wing responded to assist with the search.
During an inventory of the vehicle, police found items known to be used in the theft of motor vehicle parts -- particularly catalytic converters, Casey said.
The converters command a high price on the black market and their thefts have been on the rise.
Ptlm. Wetherell illuminated the driver’s seat and noticed a shoe impression on the driver's seat that indicated the operator switched seats. It was then determined Justin Vargas was the driver, Casey added.
The men were taken into custody and taken to the Rehoboth Police Station.
All three are charged with possession of a burglary instrument. Justin Vargas is also being charged with failure to stop for police and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
They were unable to make bail and were taken to the New Bedford House of Corrections.
The men were due to appear in Taunton District Court Thursday morning.
